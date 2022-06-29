It's been a long, hard, and uncertain road for Clerks III. Kevin Smith's threequel to his cult-classic 1994 debut, Clerks, has weathered false starts, production delays, casting troubles, Smith's own health, and a global pandemic in its trek from the page to the screen, but fret not. The movie is coming, and it's just a matter of days before we get our first official glimpse at Dante, Randal, Becky, and, of course, Jay and Silent Bob's return to the silver screen. Per Smith, the Clerks III trailer will premiere one week from today — or July 6th, to be exact. Snoochie boochies, baby! Get ready.

As Smith announced on Twitter, we're only a few days away from getting our first look at the footage for this long-in-the-works sequel. Mark your calendar, because once the trailer drops, tickets will soon be available for the official Clerks III screening tour, which will start in 19 soon-to-be-announced cities starting in September. From there, the second wave of dates will be announced at this year's Comic-Con — a place that has been a second home for Smith and his legion of loyal fans.

Though Clerks III has seen a couple of evolutions throughout the last few years, this version of the long-awaited sequel follows Randal (Jeff Anderson) who enlists the help of Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Elias (Trevor Fehrman), along with Becky (Rosario Dawson) and Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith), to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all after suffering a near-fatal heart attack. Of course, even a casual fan of Smith will know that Clerks III is going to take a very meta approach to not only Smith's life but his career and the longevity of this unlikely film series, which kickstarted Smith's own View Askewnieverse before the idea of a movie universe was a common thing. While the filmmaker has always been a heart-on-his-sleeve artist and writer, the Clerks films, in particular, have been a personal and openly soul-searching decade-long movie series for the cult-favorite director. Thus, Clerks III should hopefully prove to be a fun and fitting farewell to the films and fans that made Smith a household name.

Image via Lionsgate

Of course, outside of Clerks and 2006's Clerks II (which, in my potentially controversial opinion, might be even better than the original), Smith has explored the wayward lives of Dante, Randal, and, primarily, Jay and Silent Bob in follow-up films like Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Smith's most recent film. It's quite a journey of movies following the humble roots of Smith's Sundance triumph, but Clerks III sounds like a return to those modest days — and hopefully, a big return to form for a writer-director who hasn't had the most consistent filmography.

The trailer is set to drop on July 6. Check out Smith's announcement video below. Be sure to follow Collider for Clerks III's trailer and new information about the film's forthcoming tour.