Ahead of the trailer release this Wednesday, Kevin Smith has shared alternate posters Lionsgate worked up for the upcoming film Clerks III. While no cast members are shown in either poster, the familiar font and taglines easily encapsulate what fans have come to expect from this franchise. These teases certainly ramp up the excitement for fans, while also building hype for the trailer, which will be released on July 6.

Smith will be unveiling a new teaser poster each weekday until the official poster is released alongside the trailer. Thursday's poster showed a lock (backed up with gum) with the Clerks font, teasing that Dante (Brian O'Halloran), Randal (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Bob (Smith) have gotten "too old for this shift." The second poster shows the actual Quick Stop Groceries storefront, with a shoddily hung sheet claiming "I assure you, we're open." Smith was sure to give credit to Lionsgate's marketing team, and they certainly have done a nice job hyping up the release of the official materials.

While there have been plans ever since Clerks II to make a third film, nothing concrete materialized initially. Smith officially confirmed the film in October 2019, stating the following on his social media:

"It'll be a movie that concludes a saga. It'll be a movie about how you're never too old to completely change your life. It'll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It'll be a movie that finally brings us back to the beginning - a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of New Jersey. It'll be a movie that stars Jeff [Anderson] and Brian O'Halloran, with me and Jay [Mewes] in supporting roles. And it'll be a movie called 'Clerks III.'

Image via Lionsgate

Filming officially began last August, a move surely made with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. Smith will be at Comic-Con later this month to promote the film. A set time and date have not yet been revealed for his panel, though the director has typically led a Saturday evening panel in Hall H. With the release of the trailer coming this week, he'll undoubtedly have some other tricks up his sleeves for the dedicated fans that will be in attendance.

Aside from the names mentioned above, Clerks III will also see the return of Rosario Dawson as Becky, a character who first appeared in Clerks II. This third film, which will be Smith's first film since 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, will see Randal (Anderson) decide to make a film about the Quick Stop store after suffering a heart attack.

Clerks III will release in theaters this September. Check out the new posters below, and stay tuned to Collider for the official poster and trailer later this week.

Image via Lionsgate