This month, audiences get to reunite with slacker co-workers Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively, and see what they haven't been up to in Kevin Smith's highly anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Audiences can expect Randal to be rude to every costumer that comes into the Quick Stop convenience store and Dante to complain that he shouldn't be there today about 37 times, but do they remember when the directionless minimum-wage workers had their own animated television series? Odds are probably not, considering only two episodes made it to air out of six being produced. Dante and Randal are used to getting the short end of the stick in life, but this time audiences got to share their pain when Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled far too early. From uncertainty as to who owned the television rights to Clerks, to studio interference, to Who Want to be a Millionaire? (yes really), the Clerks cartoon seemed like a project dead on arrival, but through brilliantly silly writing, unique character designs and a stellar voice cast, Clerks: The Animated Series ends up being one of the greatest adult cartoons that almost no one saw. Snoogins!

'Clerks: The Animated Series' Is Born

Clerks, the movie, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1994 and launched New Jersey filmmaker Kevin Smith's career. As early as 1995, Kevin Smith had an idea for a Clerks cartoon and wrote a script with lifelong producer and podcast co-host Scott Mosier. The two shopped the script around to many studios, but they were all rejected. This gave the pair little confidence that Clerks could work as a TV show, but little did Kevin Smith know that a show was being produced based on Clerks, but it wasn't animated nor was Smith even involved. Kevin Smith's early films were produced by Miramax Films, which at the time was owned by Disney, so that meant that Disney owned Clerks. And while a Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) meet and greet at The Magic Kingdom would never happen, Disney thought that Clerks was a perfect idea for television.

In secrec,y Touchstone Television, another studio owned by Disney, produced a Clerks sitcom pilot, and to put it lightly, it kind of stunk. The show was nothing like the vulgar indie film that spoke so much to Generation X, but instead felt more like Saved by the Bell meets Friends. When Smith caught wind that they were making the show without him, he did not get upset or offended. Instead, he offered his help and was even willing to rewrite the pilot script, so it could feel more genuinely connected to the film. Unfortunately for Smith, it was too late, and the pilot already began shooting. Fortunately for Smith, the pilot never aired and was passed on by ABC, a television studio that Disney had just purchased. History tends to repeat itself.

Though the Clerks sitcom was a flop, it gave Kevin Smith and his crew new confidence that not only could a Clerks TV show work, networks wanted to produce it. Smith and Mosier teamed up with legendary television writer David Mandel, who wrote for Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live and eventually Curb Your Enthusiasm and Veep, to rewrite the script and go around to different studios and networks to pitch the new Clerks cartoon. They also added character designer Stephen Silver, who did the character designs for Kim Possible and Danny Phantom. This eventually led the team to the United Paramount Network, more famously known as UPN. UPN is known for producing Star Trek Voyager, Veronica Mars, WWE SmackDown and the '90s Dilbert cartoon. As they had some success with Dilbert, the studio wanted to make more animated programming and UPN thought Clerks would be the perfect show for them to produce. UPN set Kevin Smith and company up with a pretty sweet deal: creative control over the show and 13 episodes that are contractually guaranteed to air. Keep the "guaranteed to air" part in mind.

Kevin Smith and his creative team agreed to the deal and now all they had to do was make a cartoon, which as everybody knows is a quick and easy process. Having Clerks: The Animated Series for UPN delighted the president of the network at the time, Dean Valentine, since he believed that the series was going to be a huge success. Valentine was a former Disney television executive and decided to call his former boss and CEO of Disney at the time, Michael Eisner, for two reasons. One was to brag about the new Clerks cartoon they were producing and how much of a massive hit it was going to be. And two, to get the television rights to Clerks, considering that Miramax owned Clerks and Disney owned Miramax. When Eisner caught wind of this, he invited Kevin Smith to the Walt Disney Studios to try and convince him to make the show for ABC.

A Network Move

Well, he did more than just convince Smith, he outright told him he could not make the show on other networks because Disney owned the television rights to Clerks. While Miramax/Disney did own the film rights to Clerks, the television rights were still up in the air. ABC's deal was not as good as UPN's original deal. ABC offered Smith six episodes, but they were not contractually obligated to air any of them. Though Smith was hesitant at first to make the deal, having the prospects of his show being on one of the big three networks, which were ABC, NBC, and CBS at the time, as compared to the relatively smaller UPN, finally convinced Smith to move over to the House of Mouse.

The Animated Series Is a Go

But why did ABC all of a sudden want a show that they originally turned down when Smith and Mosier were first pitching it around? By the late '90s, ABC was struggling. It was number four in the ratings, compared to other networks like NBC and CBS. Even the newer network Fox was beating out ABC in the ratings time and time again. ABC wanted to get experimental with their programming, and they figured that getting into adult animation was the perfect way to win back the ratings and become number one again. So Smith and crew went over to Disney Television Animation Studios and began production on Clerks: The Animated Series. The production was not an easy one, the biggest reason being that ABC was constantly telling the team things they could and could not say or do. This frustrated most of the creative team, especially head writer David Mandel, and they all wondered why ABC even bought the show in the first place if they were going to change everything about it. For example, Jay and Silent Bob are famously drug dealers, but ABC made the team change it to them having the very real and not at all made up job as firework dealers.

Now much like the Clerks sitcom, Clerks: The Animated Series had to be nothing like it's fouled-mouth film counterpart, but the cartoon decided to do something bold, something that the sitcom could never do: actually be funny. The Clerks cartoon wanted to be exactly that, a cartoon. The show played around with different tropes both from cartoons and sitcoms alike, while also having a string of running jokes, parodying pop culture movies and a lot of meta and fourth wall breaking humor. Though it was nothing like the movie, Smith and his creative team were able to create a television show with its own identity, while still fitting in the style of Kevin Smith. The show also benefited by having the original cast come back and reprise their roles.

Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson are back as Dante and Randal, and of course, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith return to voice hetero life mates Jay and Silent Bob. O'Halloran and Anderson are natural voice actors and really nail the delivery of every line and joke. Smith oddly enough talks a lot as Silent Bob, and it's even greater hearing a cartoon Jay say "Snootch to the Nooch!" And though the series did not run that long, they were still able to get guest voices like Gilbert Gottfried, Bryan Cranston, James Woods, and Gwyneth Paltrow. And Alec Baldwin plays the reoccurring evil billionaire antagonist Leonardo Leonardo, giving a wonderfully weird and wicked performance. Even though the studio was giving them a lot of problems, the entire crew loved working on the show and some thought that they could do this for the rest of their lives. The six episodes were finally ready to go on air, all ABC had to do was market it and then release the show.

Something changed though. Animation is a long process and can be on the expensive side of normal film and television productions and while Kevin Smith and his crew were hard at work making a cartoon, ABC out of nowhere became number one in the rating again. It was not due to their edgy turn to adult animation, but through game shows and reality programming. More specifically, the show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? debuted a year before the Clerks cartoon in 1999 and catapulted ABC to number one. ABC now wanted to focus more on game shows and reality TV because it was far cheaper and faster to produce. All of a sudden, ABC did not want Clerks: The Animated Series. Due to a focus group screening not going so well and the cost of the show, the network stopped advertising the show entirely.

However, two episodes made it to air, though they were out of order. On May 24, 2000, Episode 4 of Clerks: The Animated Series premiered, the next week Episode 2 aired and by the third week, Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled by ABC. Not only is it weird that they aired the show completely out of order, but the second episode is a clip show where the running gag is that they only had one episode prior, so all the clips are from that episode and since the first episode never aired, the joke was lost on audiences. The second episode was also written by Batman the Animated Series and Justice League veteran writer Paul Dini. And it seemed like the animated Quick Stop was going to be closed forever.

A New Life for the Animated Series

A year later in 2001, Smith released the entire series on DVD, including the four episodes that never got to air and audiences were finally able to see the awesomeness that is Clerks: The Animated Series. The series also got to air on Comedy Central in 2002 and Adult Swim in 2008 in its entirely. But for the most part, people do not remember this hidden gem of a series.

Kevin Smith has always said that he wanted to go back and do more of Clerks: The Animated Series. He mentioned that he would love to do more of the series, but due to copyright issues, it most likely will never happen. Though a few years ago, Smith admitted he has a script for a direct-to-video animated film that would wrap up the series properly. The movie would be about Dante and Randal making a movie about their experiences working at the Quick Stop. If that sounds familiar, it's because this is the plot to the new sequel Clerks III. Audiences may not get to see the animated world of Leonardo, New Jersey anymore, but they can still catch up with Dante, Randal, Jay and Silent Bob up to their old tricks selling drugs and playing hockey on the roof. And of course, check out Clerks: The Animated Series, it's a silly show with a great sense of humor and wonderful animation. I assure you it's worth the watch. Snoogins!