The year was 1994 and a blossoming filmmaker from New Jersey was riding on a wing and a prayer when he released Clerks, a comedy film released completely in black-and-white. That director was Kevin Smith, who, whether he realized it or not, was starting a cinematic universe through this low-budget production. Starring Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Jason Mewes, Smith and more, the movie centered on O'Halloran's Dante Hicks, a convenience store clerk, and Anderson’s Randal Graves, a clerk at a video store, as well as the friends and eccentric personalities who popped into their shop's day in and day out.

The movie quickly became a cult classic and would launch what’s come to be known as the View Askewniverse, a cinematic universe comprising (so far) nine titles. In 2022, nearly two decades after Clerks checked in on screens, Smith and much of the original team returned for Clerks III. On November 21, Peacock audiences can catch up with the whole gang, as the trilogy capper is set to arrive on the streaming service.

Welcoming patrons back to the Quick Stop, the movie picks up 15 years following the events of 2006’s Clerks II, which ended with Dante (O’Halloran) and Randal (Anderson) taking over the businesses’ ownership. After Randal suffers an almost life-ending heart attack, he decides that history must remember the personalities and relationships formed in and around the shop, pushing his group of friends to make a movie about their lives and experiences in the New Jersey market.

The third installment in the Clerks franchise was filled to the brim with familiar faces from not just the View Askewniverse and also featured some fun cameos from Smith’s real-life Hollywood pals. Along with O’Halloran, Anderson, Mewes, and Smith, the movie also saw the return of Rosario Dawson’s Becky Scott, Trevor Fehrman’s Elias Grover, and Marilyn Ghigliotti’s Veronica Loughran. Ben Affleck, who worked with Smith on Dogma and Chasing Amy, also popped in as Boston John, with Amy Sedaris, Justin Long, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more dipping in for fun.

‘Clerks III’ Was a Box Office Bomb

Close

Sadly, unlike the first movie that far exceeded box office expectations, Clerks III crashed and burned at the global box office. Earning only $4.7 million at the global box office, the movie didn’t come anywhere close to covering its production cost of $7 million. While there’s still plenty of opportunity for Smith to release more titles under the View Askewniverse, the likelihood that Clerks IV will be one of them is incredibly slim - although we’d love another chapter in Dogma.

Still, for those of us who will always hold Dante, Randal, Jay, and Silent Bob close to our hearts, Clerks III will make for the perfect movie night when it arrives on Peacock on November 15.