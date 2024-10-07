The month may still be in its early days, but fans of Kevin Smith’s Clerks are already getting the most out of it. This is so because ComicBook reports that Clerks is currently streaming for free on Pluto, three decades following its theatrical release and, without a doubt, serving as the perfect watch for the season. Released in 1994, Clerks is the first of Smith’s View Askewniverse films and stars the filmmaker along with Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonauer, Jason Mewes, and Scott Mosier.

In addition to starring in this beloved black-and-white comedy film, Smith wrote, produced, and directed it, while Mosier joined in producing. Furthermore, Clerks, which is Smith's feature directorial debut, introduces several characters that will go on to be recurring characters in future films, particularly Jay and Silent Bob, played by Mewes and Smith, respectively. Such future films include the sequel Clerks II, released in 2006, and the third installment in the universe, Clerks III, arriving over a decade later in 2022.

'Clerks' Was A Surprise Hit in The 90s

Despite being filmed with less than $28,000 in the convenience and video stores where Smith worked in real life, Clerks grossed over $4 million theatrically, propelling Smith’s career. The movie was also well-received by both fans and critics and developed a cult following in no time. As of this writing, it has a fresh 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is Smith’s current highest-rated movie compared to Clerks II and Clerks III, which both currently have 63% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

For those yet to watch this 1994 hit, Clerks follows a day in the lives of two convenience and video store clerks, Dante Hicks (O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Anderson), along with their buddies as they deal with several problems, both personal and professional, as the day goes on. The comedy is made even more entertaining as it takes place on Dante's day off, though he's called in to cover another employee's shift, and, of course, Dante reminds everyone throughout that he's "not even supposed to be here today."

Clerks (1994) is now streaming on Pluto.

