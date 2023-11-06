The Big Picture Kevin Smith's Clerks series is getting an Amazon-exclusive deluxe box set, featuring all three films of the trilogy.

Kevin Smith's Clerks series is getting an Amazon-exclusive deluxe box set. All three films of the trilogy will be housed in a replica of the iconic Quick Stop convenience store. The Clerks Premium Box Collection will include Smith's debut feature, 1994's Clerks, and its sequels, 2006's Clerks II, and 2022's Clerks III.

The set features an incredible three-dimensional miniature replica of the Quick Stop Groceries and RSV Video storefronts to hold the Blu-ray collection. The set will also feature a replica VHS return slot to place the DVD box in; a number of cling stickers you can use to "vandalize" the wall, with various in-jokes from the series and Smith's other films, are also included. It will also include a certificate of authenticity. The set will be available exclusively from Amazon starting on November 7, 2023, and will retail for USD $129.99, but you can go ahead and pre-order yours at the link below.

What Is 'Clerks' About?

Clerks centers around the lives of convenience store clerk Dante (Brian O'Halloran), and his friend Randal (Jeff Anderson), a clerk at the adjacent video rental outlet, over the course of an eventful work day at Quick Stop Groceries in Leonardo, New Jersey. Made for a little over $27,000 and shot entirely in lo-fi black-and-white, Clerks was picked up by Miramax at Sundance in 1994, becoming a surprise sleeper hit. Clerks instantly made Smith one of the hottest indie directors of the decade, and Jay and Silent Bob, the two aimless drug dealers played by Jason Mewes and Smith himself, turned up in many of Smith's subsequent productions, set in the so-called "View Askewniverse."

Clerks II saw Dante and Randal become fast food workers after the Quick Stop burns down, only to buy the rebuilt business with Dante's fiancée Becky (Rosario Dawson). The melancholy Clerks III sees Randal and Dante explore their passion for filmmaking after a series of life-changing events. Outside the big screen, Clerks also spawned an unaired live-action TV pilot and a short-lived, cult classic animated series.

Clerks was almost universally hailed as one of the best indie movies of the '90s, but reviews for its sequels were not as strong. Reviews for Clerks III, the latest and presumably final installment of the series, were mixed, with a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but Collider's Ross Bonaime considered it to be Smith's best film in decades, writing that the film "shows Smith embracing his strengths, his interests that have always served him well, and avoiding the pitfalls he’s made in the past."

The Clerks Premium Box Collection is available on Amazon for pre-order, retailing at $129.99 USD. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the original theatrical trailer for Clerks below.

Order the Box Set on Amazon