Netflix has released the official trailer and first look images for the upcoming miniseries Clickbait, starring Adrian Grenier (Entourage, The Devil Wears Prada) alongside Zoe Kazan (Ruby Sparks, The Battle of Buster Scruggs) and Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Westworld). The show, which hails from creators Tony Ayres and Christian White, explores the ways in which social media can fuel our most dangerous impulses. The eight-episode limited series will premiere August 25 on Netflix.

The trailer, which bears shades of two other Netflix series in You and Black Mirror, indicates that Grenier's character is a happy family man on the surface — but secrets are potentially uncovered that make him out to be something much darker, and it looks like social media will be the vehicle that reveals the potentially sinister truth of who Nick Brewer truly is, much to the horror of his friends and family.

In addition to Grenier, Kazan, and Gabriel, Clickbait stars Phoenix Raei, Elizabeth Alexander, Abraham Lim, Jessie Collins, Ian Meadows, Steve Mouzakis, and Daniel Henshall. Australian-based Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions, together with Heyday Television, produced the series for Netflix. Ayres (The Slap) serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, with White as co-creator, co-producer, and writer. The Sinner's Brad Anderson is lead director on the series, with David Heyman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity) as NWEP through Heyday Television. Tom Winchester (The Capture) also executive produces for Heyday Television.

Clickbait premieres globally on Netflix on August 25. Check out the first trailer and new images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Clickbait:

Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

