Cliffhanger is turning 30 and to celebrate this new milestone, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will be releasing a brand new 4K UHD and Blu-ray SteelBook Edition combo of the film to mark the occasion. From May 30th, fans of the Renny Harlin action thriller will be able to make purchases to get the film's 4K UHD or Blu-ray disc. Cliffhanger is considered by many to be one of the better "Die Hard-on-a-blank" movies.

Cliffhanger is a high-altitude avalanche of action that stars Sylvester Stallone. The film offers non-stop adventure peak with suspense and capped with heart-quaking terror. Offered a job, a team of rescuers is tasked with helping retrieve climbers trapped on a mountain peak. Locating the five climbers and leading them safely down is the routine nature of the task, but it does not happen that way. Braving the icy peaks, Gabe Walker (Stallone), his best friend, and his partner, ascend the mountain only to discover that the distress call sent from the peaks is really a trap set by merciless international terrorist Eric Qualen. With an ever-changing situation, millions of dollars and their own lives now hang in the balance. Against explosive firepower, bitter cold, and dizzying heights, Walker must outwit Qualen in a deadly game of hide-and-seek.

The new Cliffhanger combo packs, announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, will include some bonus features including a theatrical trailer, deleted scenes with the director's intro as well as a personal introduction from Harlin. A special feature also coming is Stallone on the Edge: The Making of Cliffhanger which will take viewers behind the scenes of the making of this classic action thriller film.

Cliffhanger stars Stallone in the lead role with Harlin as director from a screenplay written by Michael France and Stallone. The classic is produced by Alan Marshall and Harlin with Mario Kassar serving as executive producer. Alongside Stallone, the cast of the film includes John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner, Leon, Paul Winfield, and Ralph Waite. The action thriller is based on a premise by John Long.

The Release Comes With Exciting Bonus Materials

Not only will the release come with previously deleted scenes, but it also comes with new commentary and exciting featurettes. Check out the full details of the bonus materials below:

4K Ultra HD

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, approved by director Renny Harlin

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Feature:

17 Never-Before-Seen and Previously Available Deleted Scenes

Presented in 2.40 and in HD

Blu-ray Disc