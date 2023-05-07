Do you find yourself wishing there was a new film about Lincoln "Linc" Hawk? Frank Leone? Angelo "Snaps" Provolone? Maybe Sergeant Joe Bomowski? How about Chief Kit Latura? Ranger Gabriel "Gabe" Walker? Remember them? Of course you don't. Yet somehow that last character is coming back to the screen, with a reboot of 1993's Cliffhanger. That's right. Of all the aforementioned Sylvester Stallone roles (Over The Top, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, etc.), ol' Sly is coming back to the mountains. Director Ric Roman Waugh is slated to helm the project, with a new lead to be cast that Stallone can hand off the franchise to (much like he did with Creed). It is, in a word, ludicrous. Who asked for a reboot of Cliffhanger, let alone asked for it to turn into a franchise?

Cliffhanger, for the uninitiated, stars Stallone as Gabe Walker, a ranger with Rocky Mountain Rescue. The beginning of the film sees Gabe and his girlfriend Jessie (Janine Turner) setting out to rescue a co-worker of theirs, Hal Tucker (Michael Rooker) and his partner Sarah (Michelle Joyner), from a mountaintop. Hal has aggravated a knee injury and can't climb back down, and for Sarah, this is her first climb. It also turns out to be her last, as a buckle on her harness snaps while hanging from a cable. Gabe comes achingly close to saving her, but is unable to prevent her from falling to her death. Jumping ahead eight months, Gabe, who left after Sarah's funeral, comes back to collect his things. He is now working in Denver, and asks Jessie to come with him. She refuses, leaving Gabe to pack as she heads to work. Meanwhile, a daring attempt to steal $100 million from a plane in midair goes awry, resulting in the money, split between three money containers, falling into the mountains. The plane carrying the thieves, led by former military intelligence officer Eric Qualen (John Lithgow), crashes, leaving them stranded. They radio for help, posing as lost hikers, and request a chopper. The chopper can't go due to a snowstorm, so Hal sets off to find them. A concerned Jessie convinces Gabe to help Hal, resulting in an awkward reunion, given that Hal blames Gabe for Sarah's death. The pair is captured by Qualen and his crew, and are forced to help locate the missing containers. Gabe manages to escape, and from there the cat-and-mouse game begins. The bad guys are picked off one by one, leading to the inevitable final showdown where Qualen and his hijacked chopper, rendered powerless thanks to the efforts of Gabe and Hal, plummet 4,000 feet to a fiery death. The movie ends on the reunited trio of Gabe, Hal, and Jessie awaiting rescue from the mountaintop.

'Cliffhanger' Has Its Ups and Downs

In fairness, Cliffhanger is a lot of fun, with far more action than one would expect from mountain climbing protagonists. The film was successful, bringing in $255 million against a $70 million budget. It also made for a winning course correction for Stallone after a succession of gradually worsening projects, with Rocky V, Oscar, and the god-awful Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot the three films immediately preceding Cliffhanger. He would follow Cliffhanger up the same year with another hit, Demolition Man. The one-two punch landed Stallone back near the top of the action genre, at least until he toppled back down the list with Judge Dredd in 1995 (an admittedly guilty pleasure). Lithgow, who at the time was mostly recognized for his comedic talent, made for a great villain, teetering just on the edge of camp without diving in. The scenery is spectacular, with the beautiful Dolomite Mountains in Italy providing the background for the majority of the film. Additionally, despite the absolutely implausible script, the rock-climbing community gave Cliffhanger the thumbs-up on its realism.

Is that enough to warrant a reboot for Cliffhanger? Not really. The biggest problem with Cliffhanger is in how it is one of the many Die Hard clones of the '90s. The action movies of the time were, in essence, "Die Hard in a (insert place here)." It was like being stuck in a Dr. Seuss story: "Would you like Die Hard on a plane (Air Force One)? Or maybe at a hockey game (Sudden Death)?" Cliffhanger didn't really do enough to separate it from the pack. Gabe Walker, too, is just not a memorable character. Stallone knows how to create a memorable character, having done so with Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, but here he's just another generic action hero among many. And what else could you possibly do with the "mountain climber faces evil" premise? It would be akin to Speed trying to keep the franchise going with Speed 2: Cruise Control, and we know how well that turned out (SPOILER: It didn't).

The 'Cliffhanger' Reboot Isn't the Proverbial First Kick at the Cat

The news of a Cliffhanger reboot seemingly appeared out of the blue (and, again, unasked for), but it isn't the first time the film has been pegged for a sequel. In 1994, after the success of the first movie, TriStar Pictures was rumored to be developing Cliffhanger 2: The Dam, which would have seen Gabe Walker take on a group of terrorists at the Hoover Dam. That was dropped, only to resurface when Stallone approached Sony Pictures about a sequel in 2008 that would have used the same Hoover Dam premise. It, too, died before progressing much farther. Then, in 2019, Rocket Science, having picked up the rights to Cliffhanger, had announced plans for a female-led reboot of the film. The project had a director attached, Ana Lily Amirpour, and was also rumored to have Jason Momoa in a cameo role, most likely as the villain of the piece. That proposal went much further than the previous attempts, but also died somewhere along the line.

Suffice it to say, the creative talent behind this Cliffhanger reboot initiative have their work cut out for them. They, somehow, have to reengage interest in a film largely forgotten, one that isn't all that different from dozens more, and make something new and engaging out of a premise that was goofy to begin with. So whoever asked for this nonsense, we'll see if your dreams come true, or if they plummet to their death like Lithgow in a helicopter.