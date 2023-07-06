Arguably the most subjective film genre of all, comedy is the ultimate litmus test when considering what someone finds utterly hilarious will inevitably be judged as painfully dreary by someone else. A perfect example is 1994's Clifford, perhaps one of the most polarizing comedies ever made. While it's likely that many modern moviegoers haven't seen the film, those who have probably remember it as a befuddling and oddly dark romp that's anything but easy to describe. Starring Charles Grodin, Mary Steenburgen, and Martin Short as the titular character, Clifford was subjected to a critical and commercial drubbing upon release, though it's managed to gain a cult following in subsequent decades. Offbeat, bizarre, yet strangely hilarious and featuring wholly committed performances from Short and Grodin, the film's legacy as one of the more unlikely comedies to stand the test of time is undeniable.

What is 'Clifford' About?

The film opens with an elderly Clifford (Short) as a priest relaying tales from his childhood to a wayward boy (Ben Savage). As a ten-year-old, Clifford is a mischievous, dinosaur-obsessed, and likely sociopathic child who drives his parents to the brink with his behavioral antics. In an act of desperation, they leave him with his uncle Martin (Grodin) who, in an effort to improve his relationship with Sarah (Steenburgen), takes Clifford under his care in hopes of displaying parental maturity. But Martin, a big-shot architect responsible for designing the local Dinosaur World, soon becomes the object of Clifford's manipulative and destructive ire after breaking a promise to take the boy to the cherished amusement park. Hellbent on revenge, Clifford spends the rest of the film doing everything possible to ruin Martin's life. Pulling humiliating pranks, fabricating bomb threats, rigging explosives, and sabotaging Martin's relationship are just some of the hijinks Clifford engages in to turn his uncle's life into a hellish existence.

The Origins of 'Clifford'

Conceived by writing partners Steven Kampmann and Will Aldis, the idea for Clifford was inspired by The Bad Seed, a 1956 psychological thriller about an evil child. Fans of the film, Kampmann and Aldis liked the idea of putting a comedic twist on the premise, which they pitched to Orion Pictures. Gaining support from producers Larry Brezner and Pieter Jan Brugge, the film went into development. But Problem Child, a similarly-themed 1990 film was developing concurrently, forcing Clifford's creative team to consider a unique approach to their project: what if the title character was played by an adult?

Having collaborated with Martin Short on SCTV, Steven Kampmann suggested the 40-year-old actor for the role. Marc Platt, then-President of Orion Pictures, said of the idea, "I do remember thinking, 'That's either the greatest idea in the world or the worst idea in the world.'" Short echoed the uneasy sentiment with, "I wasn't sure if this was just too insane an idea. To me, it was like, 'Let's do a screen test. We'll have an answer.'" A screen test was shot and was a hit with everyone involved with the Clifford, boosting confidence in the film to the point that Mike Medavoy, co-founder of Orion Pictures, reportedly proclaimed, "This is gonna make $100 million."

After a Delayed Release, 'Clifford' Bombed With Audiences and Critics

Though filmed in the fall of 1990, Clifford wouldn't hit theaters until the spring of 1994 due to Orion Pictures' going bankrupt. After a series of polarizing test screenings, which saw numerous viewers expressing complete disdain for what they saw, the flailing production company had little interest in laying out an effective marketing campaign, leaving Clifford in a state of obscurity when it finally debuted. Martin Short remembers, "Clifford’s release was not helped by the fact that it was kind of something getting off the shelf that MGM was pushing out with not much promotion. Especially because it had been so many years, it had the stench of a four-years-on-a-shelf film, and then you add its absurdity."

Upon release, Clifford promptly fell flat with audiences, grossing just over $7 million on a $19 million budget. To add insult to injury, the film was panned by critics. Perhaps the most blunt critique came courtesy of Roger Ebert, who wrote in his scathing half-star review, "It's not bad in any usual way. It's bad in a new way all its own. There is something extraterrestrial about it, as if it's based on the sense of humor of an alien race with a completely different relationship to the physical universe. The movie is so odd, it's almost worth seeing just because we'll never see anything like it again. I hope." But while box office numbers and initial reactions spin a narrative of a film's performance and overall quality, the real question is whether that film will be talked about for years to come.

'Clifford' Has Developed a Cult Following That Includes Some Unlikely Fans

Oddly enough, some of Clifford's highest praises have been sung by well-known Hollywood players. Writer and director Nancy Meyers declared, "I absolutely love Clifford. I just thought it was insanely brilliant. It deserves a following. Not a weird one. A special one." And according to Martin Short, a chance encounter on an airplane outed a diehard fan of the film. "Nicolas Cage had just won an Oscar, and he came up to me on a plane," he told Vulture. "I thought I must go over and congratulate him because he’s so great in that movie. And suddenly I looked, and there he is kneeling behind me, very sincerely telling me, with the great Nic Cage sincerity, 'I destroyed my VHS machine because I rewound that 'Look at me like a human boy scene' 35 times.'" Even for those who've seen Clifford and hate it, it can't be denied that that's high praise! But perhaps the most surprising bit of endorsement came from Elizabeth Taylor, who reportedly loved the film.

Comedies tend to be products of their time, representative of specific cultural sensibilities, trends, and taboos. So when something unorthodox and experimental comes along, not easily labeled or shoehorned into a familiar categorical box, it's no surprise that audiences often don't come around to appreciate it until years or decades later. While it may be easy or tempting to chalk up moviegoers' delayed response to a film as a case of "you don't get it," belated validation is validation nonetheless, sending a clear message about a piece of entertainment's enduring longevity. Whether one despises or loves Clifford, what's objectively undeniable is its boldness in seeing a totally absurd, yet completely sincere, premise through to the very end. Say what you will about it, but consummate professionals Martin Short and Charles Grodin, with the help of fearless creative team, never wavered in creating a memorable comedic duo in favor of a singular film that's stood the test of time.