If you loved and are excited to watch more adventures of the biggest canine you’ve ever seen, Paramount Pictures has great news for you: Clifford the Big Red Dog, the family adventure movie that premiered earlier this month (both in theaters and on Paramount+) has earned itself a sequel. Families everywhere will be able to watch more misadventures of the gigantic puppy and its unintentional wreaking havoc once again.

The announcement comes barely a month after Clifford the Big Red Dog premiered, which indicates Paramount is happy with how the title fared in theaters and on its streaming platform. As of today, Clifford has grossed a little over $30 million in theaters against a $64 million budget. These aren’t top-tier numbers, but Paramount also revealed that Clifford the Big Red Dog has become Paramount+'s most-watched original film since the streamer was launched.

This is a great turnout for Clifford, since the movie got pushed back a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made its outcome uncertain. The reviews also weren't great: Clifford currently holds a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, even though the general public seems to love it: the audience score is currently at a 95% approval rate.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on a children’s book series first published by author Norman Bridwell in 1963. The series has since been adapted into several animated TV series, animated TV movies, and even video games. The 2021 mixed live-action with the huge 3D-animated scarlet dog. It was directed by Walt Becker (Wild Hogs) and the cast features Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Kenan Thompson, and John Cleese.

Paramount Pictures hasn’t announced an official date to start production on Clifford 2 (not the official title) nor set a tentative release date or even confirmed possible members of the returning cast. For now, fans can only sit back and wait for more overgrown puppy news.

