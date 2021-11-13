It looks like Chloe Zhao’s Eternals will retain their crown as the most powerful beings at the box office, projected to remain at on top with a $27 million second weekend. The film is easily set to clear $100 million over the course of ten days, with its $71 million opening weekend still standing at the fourth highest opening in over a year, despite the film’s lackluster standing with critics.

If the projections pan out accurately, Eternals will have suffered a sixty-two percent drop in its sophomore weekend — a steeper drop than the fifty-two percent of Marvel’s last theatrical outing, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Eternals still holds the crown for highest Marvel opening weekend over its predecessor and will see a slightly better drop-off than that of Black Widow, whose simultaneous Disney+ release earned it a sixty-seven percent drop in its second theatrical weekend.

Coming in just below Marvels’ most powerful heroes is Clifford the Big Red Dog, the adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s books of the same name starring Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale. Also streaming on Paramount+ — which may or may have affected its numbers — Clifford is projected to gross $14.6 million over three days, in addition to its $2.3 haul from its opening on Wednesday.

There is little else to celebrate with this weekend’s box office, however, with Denis Villenueve’s runaway hit Dune dropping to third place, though still holding steady even despite its simultaneous availability on HBO Max. The Frank Herbert-adapted science-fiction epic sees a twenty-eight percent drop-off, looking at a haul of $5.58 million for its fourth weekend in theaters.

James Bond continues to be a cinema staple despite being in his sixth weekend at the theaters, with No Time to Die coming in at number four with a projected $4.51 million. The world’s favorite super-spy only saw a twenty-five percent drop at the box office this weekend, despite the film now being available to rent at home for North American audiences.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage clings to the bottom of the top five with impressive ferocity, still bringing in an anticipated $3.7 million and seeing only a fourteen percent drop despite having been in theaters for well over a month. (Perhaps symbiotes are good for something despite being parasites.) The Sony superhero flick bests the animated flick Ron’s Gone Wrong, as well as indie darlings The French Dispatch, Belfast, and Spencer, who are projected to earn $2.1 million, $1.7 million, $1.6 million, and $1.5 million respectively.

Whether Venom will remain in the top five next weekend is anyone’s guess, with the hotly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife making its pre-Thanksgiving debut, alongside Warner Bros’ King Richard. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

