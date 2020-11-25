Paramount Pictures is getting the word out early about its upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, as they’ve chosen today to reveal a first look at the titular furry friend. Based on the beloved Scholastic kids books of the same name, Clifford the Big Red Dog is a family movie that doesn’t hit theaters until November 5, 2021, but this first look teaser fully unveils how they’re bringing Clifford to life. The answer? CG of course, but he looks kinda cute!

The film follows a middle-schooler named Emily Elizabeth (Big Little Lies’s Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, only to wake up the next day to find the dog is now ten feet tall. Complicating matters is her small New York City apartment, but with the help of her impulsive uncle (Jack Whitehall), Emily goes on an adventure to get matters settled before her mom (Sienna Guillory) gets home from a business trip — all with Clifford in tow.

We don’t see any actual movie footage in this teaser, as it’s really just meant to showcase how Paramount is bringing Clifford to life. CG effects have improved tremendously over just the last few years, but it’s still a bit too early to tell if Clifford will be convincing throughout the entire movie or if he’ll serve as a cartoony distraction like in the recently released Call of the Wild, in which Harrison Ford interacted solely with a CG pup.

Judge for yourself with the first look at the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie below. Directed by Walt Becker (Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip), the film hits theaters on November 5, 2021 and also stars Tony Hale, David Alan Grier, and Russell Wong.

Share Share Tweet Email

The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now The streaming service has quietly amassed an impressive selection of terrific movies.