Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, which brings the classic book character to life on the big screen for the first time. The film will officially be coming to theaters on September 17.

In the original books from Scholastic, Clifford's big size wasn't the product of a strange chemical accident or a genetic abnormality — he literally grew to the size he became all because of the love of the little girl who owned him. That seems to be the premise that the movie is sticking to as well based on the trailer, where Clifford's new owner Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) finds herself the recipient of bullying and makes a wish on her new dog to grow big and strong. When she wakes up the next morning, Clifford is now a big red pup, and of course, wacky antics and adventures ensue.

In addition to Camp, the film stars Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. Directed by Walt Becker with screenplay by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway and screen story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport, Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on the Scholastic book series of the same name by Norman Bridwell. The film is produced by Jordan Kerner, p.g.a., and Iole Lucchese, with executive producers Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Brian Bell, Caitlin Friedman, Deborah Forte, and Lisa Crnic.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will officially be coming to theaters on September 17. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Clifford the Big Red Dog:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

