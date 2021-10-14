Paramount has unveiled a new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, the upcoming live-action/animation adaptation of the Scholastic book series of the same name by Norman Bridwell. Starring Jack Whitehall and Darby Camp, the film is slated for release in theaters and on the Paramount+ streaming service on November 10.

Perhaps the best way to describe the two-minute trailer is to direct your attention to what the MPAA had to say about it. Clifford the Big Red Dog has been rated PG for “impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action.” By “impolite humor,” the MPAA is probably referring to the scene in which Whitehall’s character is encouraged to check if Clifford has a fever by sticking a thermometer “in the animal temperature-taking place.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog appears to be aimed squarely at very young children; the trailer highlights themes of self-love and embracing what makes you unique. A couple of quick moments, like the one in which Clifford tries his best to be “smol,” and another where Emily (Camp) attempts to hightail it out of a tricky situation might remind you of scenes involving Bumblebee in the first Transformers film.

We’ve had a bunch of these live-action/animation hybrids in recent years; James Marsden has made a career out of starring in them. But fresh examples include the two Paddington and Peter Rabbit movies, both of which, coincidentally, are based on book series for children.

Directed by Walt Becker, the film also stars Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. Clifford the Big Red Dog is written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway with a screen story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. It’s produced by Jordan Kerner and Iole Lucchese. Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Brian Bell, Caitlin Friedman, Deborah Forte, and Lisa Crnic serve as executive producers.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

