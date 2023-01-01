Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.

With a seemingly never-ending drive to tell stories and explore varying avenues of the human experience, the 92-year-old superstar is chameleon-like in his approach to the craft. Often times putting out multiple films in a single year, his instincts and interests as a director have seen him tackle all manner of genres. From westerns to dramas and love stories to war films, few filmmakers have proven to be as thematically and narratively flexible as Eastwood.

'Play Misty For Me'

Eastwood embarked on his first directorial experience with this 1971 thriller. A spiritual predecessor to Adrian Lyne's Fatal Attraction, Play Misty For Me tells the story of Dave (Eastwood), a womanizing disc jockey who, after a one-night stand with a fan (Jessica Walter), finds himself the object of her increasingly obsessive and dangerous behavior. With his first time behind the camera, Eastwood was already moving into fresh narrative territory, eschewing his rough-and-tumble, tough guy persona. His portrayal of a vulnerable man at the mercy of a diabolical stalker was a far cry from western anti-heroes and morally questionable detectives, and despite some of its lesser qualities regarding structure and performance, Play Misty For Me remains an impressive directorial debut nonetheless.

'Bird'

An often overlooked characteristic of Eastwood is his undying love for music generally, but more specifically, for jazz. As a self-taught musician and self-proclaimed "jazz freak," he's composed original scores and songs for many of his films, so it's fitting that in 1988, he would direct a biopic about the fascinating and troubled life of one of jazz's most iconic players: Charlie "Bird" Parker Jr (Forest Whitaker). A nearly-three hour journey through Parker's life, Bird is a fascinating, kinetic, and soulful examination of the pioneering talent. Employing a non-linear structure that moves viewers back and forth through Parker's troubled life, Eastwood's film highlights his ups and downs as a musical genius and tragic figure struggling with drug addiction and mental turmoil. At the time of its release, Bird represented a departure for the director regarding character and genre, with Eastwood moving away from action-oriented fare in favor of a much more intimate and complicated depiction of the human condition. One might assume that the film's power is derived from its director's love of its subject, as Eastwood was clearly dedicated to telling Parker's story with reverence and deep affection.

'Unforgiven'

Arguably Eastwood's magnum opus both in terms of acting and filmmaking, Unforgiven tells the somber story of William Munny (Eastwood), a grizzled, cynical, and reformed killer who's forced to take up arms yet again in 1881 Wyoming. Alongside his friend, Ned (Morgan Freeman), Munny pursues a bounty on two men and ultimately crosses paths with a sadistic local lawman (Gene Hackman) in one final showdown on the frontier. A thoughtful and meditative study on the nature of violence, and its long term effects on those who perpetrate it, Unforgiven presents a revisionist take on the Western genre and saw Eastwood reach new heights as a filmmaker. In acknowledging his age and legacy as a star of like-minded films, one could go so far as to say that Unforgiven is imbued with a metafictional quality in its depiction of a man coming to terms with his own mortality and place in the world. The film brought its lead actor and director his first handful of Academy Award nominations, and he ultimately took home golden statuettes for Best Picture and Best Director.

'The Bridges of Madison County'

Just a few years after the massive success of Unforgiven, Eastwood embarked on one of his most unlikely but undeniably absorbing projects to date with The Bridges of Madison County. Based on the 1992 novel of the same name, the story focuses on the brief but passionate love affair between Francesca (Meryl Streep), an Italian housewife living in Iowa, and Robert Kincaid (Eastwood), a National Geographic photographer passing through the area on assignment. Using a bookend framing device that sees Francesca's children learn of her affair decades after the fact, the film is subtle and moving in its sentimentality. Typically known for his gruff, action-oriented characters in previous films, Eastwood proves an effective romantic lead alongside Streep's stellar performance. Representing another departure for the actor and director, The Bridges of Madison County remains one of his more timeless storytelling efforts and evidence of his range as a performer.

'Mystic River'

Adapted from Dennis Lehane's 2001 novel, this 2003 film is an engrossing tale of three estranged childhood friends who reunite over a tragic loss. Starring Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon as the trio of boyhood chums, Mystic River is one of the Eastwood's darkest films as director. Exploring themes of grief, retribution, and redemption, the film features powerhouse performances across the board. For playing Jimmy Markum, a hard-edged ex-con coming to terms with his teenaged daughter's murder, Sean Penn won a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor, while Tim Robbins took home the award for Best Supporting actor for his portrayal of the lost and tormented Dave Boyle. With Mystic River, Eastwood pulled no punches and proved that he could more than handle difficult, melancholy subject matter with grace and empathy.

'Million Dollar Baby'

This 2004 drama about an impoverished female boxer (Hilary Swank) chasing glory with the aid of a reluctant, seasoned trainer (Eastwood) hit big with critics and audiences. Winning Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director, Actress, and Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman), Million Dollar Baby once again put its lead actor and director at the top of his game. With his trademark subtlety and quietly affecting approach to storytelling, Eastwood crafted a tender, inspirational, and emotionally wrenching film featuring terrific performances and unapologetic reverence for its characters and their respective narrative journeys. The actor's turn as Frankie Dunn is one of his very best, seeing him yet again wrestle with themes of mortality and reconciling with one's historic legacy.

'Letters From Iwo Jima'

A cinematic counterpart to his 2005 war film, Flags of Our Fathers, Eastwood's Letters From Iwo Jima depicts the titular World War Two battle from the perspective of Japanese soldiers. Ken Watanabe stars as General Tadamichi Kuribayashi, a formidable leader who mounted the multi-week defense of an island expected to be lost in mere days, in an understated performance that honors its real life basis with respect and admiration. Featuring impressive battle sequences complimented by a number of flashbacks fleshing out the stories of some of the men in an otherwise anonymous garrison of soldiers, Letters From Iwo Jima treats its subject with dignified honesty and compassion. Perhaps the film's most noble element is its exposure of a largely unseen chapter in global military history to mainstream audiences.

'Changeling'

Eastwood continued his impressive run of directed films in the aughts with this 2008, historically-based drama. Angelina Jolie, in one of the most moving performances of her career, stars as Christine Collins, a single mother whose young son, Walter, disappeared without a trace in 1928 Los Angeles. In one of the more obscure but harrowing chapters of true crime in American history, Collins' efforts to locate her son saw her come face to face with a corrupt and incompetent contingent of the LAPD, which sought to discredit the woman after delivering her a boy who was not her son. Changeling is one of the most underrated and gut-punching thrillers of its time, sneaking up on viewers with a series of dark and shocking revelations that prove truth is stranger than fiction. Eastwood's film also explores themes revolving around feminism in the early 20th century and systemic corruption on the part of authoritative institutions.

'Gran Torino'

Just a couple of months after the release of Changeling was that of Gran Torino. The story of a misanthropic, prejudiced man who gets a shot at redemption through his evolving friendship with a young neighbor, is perhaps one of the filmmaker's most crowd pleasing directorial efforts. Walt Kowalski (Eastwood) may be the quintessential character of his kind in recent years, and viewers can't help but get a kick out of him, even in some of the film's moments that see him spouting off heinous remarks left and right. His initial brooding and unlikeable nature make his inevitable transformation into a dynamic character of compassion and warmth a believable, touching depiction of a man rediscovering his better angels through fighting for the well-being of others. While Gran Torino treads through some familiar thematic territory, Eastwood's earnest performance and the film's sensitive narrative make it one of the filmmaker's more endearing efforts.

'Richard Jewell'

A recent and arguably overlooked gem in Eastwood's body of work as a director, Richard Jewell depicts the harrowing bombing of Centennial Park during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The titular and hapless security guard (Paul Walter Hauser), who landed in the FBI's cross-hairs as a suspect in the bombing's aftermath, endured a firestorm of media scrutiny and character defamation throughout a lengthy investigation. It's the kind of rare film that, although viewers most likely now its outcome, manages to build and sustain a level of suspense and tension from beginning to end. Hauser shines as Richard Jewell in a breakthrough lead performance, lending the character a good-natured sincerity that audiences can't help but recognize and respect. The film's supporting players, particularly Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates as Jewell's lawyer and mother, respectively, turn in expectedly powerhouse performances. And Eastwood's direction, as always, is assured in its characteristic subtlety and matter-of-fact approach in recounting real-life events and their impact on those involved.