The Big Picture Clint Eastwood's best line in Unforgiven is simple yet powerful, emphasizing the impact of taking a life.

Unforgiven deconstructs Western mythology, showcasing the dark reality of violence and legacy.

The film's powerful message transforms Western tropes, emphasizing the brutal consequences of killing.

"Go ahead, make my day," or "Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?" are probably the two most famous quotes a Clint Eastwood character has ever said, at least that's according to the American Film Institute's top 100 quotes list. Those are likely the two any random person might think of as well, but Eastwood is a man of many iconic lines on screen. Part of it is being a man of few words, which makes the ones he does say more important; part of it is his low volume, drawing attention closer to him, something Meryl Streep would use later on.The other part of it is likely just his attitude, which ranges between some of the best scoffs and growls ever put on screen. Clint Eastwood has such memorable delivery that even a line as simple as "get off my lawn" can turn Gran Torino into a certified blockbuster.

However, his best quote is not a flashy action line. Not something cool to say when taking out the bad guy, but rather the antithesis of that very notion. Clint Eastwood's best line ever is simple, poetic, and shakes you to the core. It takes his entire career as an action star, and turns it out its head. To say the least... it's a helluva line.

Unforgiven (1992) Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job with the help of his old partner Ned Logan and a young man, The "Schofield Kid." Release Date August 7, 1992 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Gene Hackman , Morgan Freeman , Richard Harris , Jaimz Woolvett , Saul Rubinek , Frances Fisher Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Western Writers David Webb Peoples Studio Warner Bros. Expand

'Unforgiven' Gave Clint Eastwood the Best Material of His Career

Clint Eastwood's magnum opus is Unforgiven. The western that took his heroic image and twisted it into something vile. The story of a long-retired hired gun, William Munny (Eastwood), brought back for one last job to avenge a mistreated sex worker is far from a celebratory cowboy adventure. William Munny was at one time the meanest man in the west, but he was able to put that behind him and build a family. When the promise of a high bounty gets him back on the horse with a gun in his holster, it does not take long for that dark side to come out. It was a long in the works project for Eastwood, but upon release it quickly received high regard, including with both Best Picture and Director at the 65th Academy Awards. Unforgiven marked a deeper and more introspective turn in Eastwood's career as captured by the film's themes.

Unforgiven sets out to deconstruct the mythology built around the Old West. There are no heroes riding off into the sunset, the setting is often gray or muddy, and the violence is prolonged and unflattering. Much of the dialogue is characters relitigating their legacies with some attempting to build them up and some trying to tear them down, regardless it suggests a lot of dark truth is lost when you simply print the legend. Despite being portrayed by Clint Eastwood, William Munny is no righteous figure. As his dark side emerges, Munny becomes a cruel and vindictive figure, tearing down the idolized image of the lone gunslinger. Unforgiven breaks down what all the violence is all for which is not something to be taken lightly.

This Line Adds Weight to Western Battles

Close

After the Schofield Kid (Jaimz Woolvett), the young gun that roped William Munny into this bounty in the first place, kills the second of the two wanted men, he instantly regrets it. He breaks down to William Munny, admitting he's not the experienced killer he claimed to be. In this moment, the Schofield Kid is revealed to just be someone idolizing the legends of the wild wild west, but now having looked death in the eye, it's no longer as glamorous. After telling him to take a drink, Munny imparts this bit of wisdom: "It's a hell of a thing killing a man. You take away all he's got, and all he's ever going to have."

It is a blunt line, but nonetheless poetic. In these two sentences, Eastwood looks back at a long career of being the hero with the quickest draw or best shot and grounds it down to reality. It is a line that so simply puts what the act of killing does, even if done for a seeming noble reason, even if done to people who've done wrong. It frames killing not just as something done to a person, but reflects how that can affect the perpetrator. With this line, killing becomes theft. Beyond ending a life, it's robbing someone of the most valuable thing they can possess. And with Eastwood's delivery, it's a powerful thing to take on.

After this, no death can be taken lightly in the film. By doing so, it takes what, in another film, might be a triumphant climax — William Munny defeating the real villain and avenging his friend, and turns it into a horrific scene. The moment is robbed of any virtuosity because, even if Munny is right to kill the antagonists of the film, it is cruel and gruesome. It is the actions of a man who has fallen off the wagon and reverted to the ways he had rightfully forsaken. And by doing that it changes how the audience looks at every Western before and after Unforgiven. How was the West "won"? With a lot of blood spilled by heinous men.

Unforgiven is currently available to buy or rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO