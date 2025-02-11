Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds were the bonafide male cinema superstars in the ‘70s. Eastwood was the imposing straight-shooter of the Dirty Harry franchise, while Reynolds had the laid-back Southern charm unafraid of dangerous stunts in Smokey and the Bandit and Hooper. The two stars who shared a friendly rivalry at the box office eventually paired up for their only picture: City Heat.

On paper, the 1984 period buddy comedy had all the makings of a hit. Eastwood was riding high off the box office success of 1983’s Sudden Impact and Reynolds remained a popular American star with The Cannonball Run and Sharky’s Machine. Heavyweight actors like Richard Rountree, Jane Alexander, Madeline Kahn, and Rip Torn were added to the picture. Yet with a flawed screenplay and an uneven tone, the two screen icons found themselves mismatched.

What Is 'City Heat' About?