Warner Bros. has finally given Oscar winner Clint Eastwood’s upcoming Western feature, Cry Macho, a release date. Like other major Warner Bros. features being released over the course of 2021, Cry Macho now has a day-and-date release set for October 22. This means it will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max in late October.

Cry Macho is both directed by Eastwood and stars the film legend, making it his first big project since 2018’s The Mule. Cry Macho also stars Dwight Yoakam, Ana Reyes, Paul Lincoln Alayo, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. First announced in October 2020, Cry Macho is set in 1978 and follows Eastwood's character, a washed-up rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job from former ex-boss to bring the boss's son away from his alcoholic mother. The two will cross rural Mexico from Texas, facing unexpected and challenging journeys. Throughout the trip, the old horseman will find redemption in teaching the young boy what it means to be a good man. The film was originally a screenplay penned in the mid-1970s by N. Richard Nash, who also wrote the book on which his screenplay — which was originally titled Macho — was based. As we now know, Nash's screenplay took longer than he might have expected to finally go into production.

The film becomes yet another Warner Bros. film to hit theaters and streaming services the same day. Announced in December 2020, Warner Bros would do this with 17 different films during 2021, including highly-anticipated tentpoles The Suicide Squad, Godzilla Vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy, to name a few, the studio has not backed down from the tactic given its success. Unsurprisingly, users have enjoyed having the luxury of watching blockbuster films in the comfort of their own homes.

Don’t miss Cry Macho, releasing in theaters and HBO Max on October 22. However you decide to view the film — be it in theaters or on HBO Max — this is sure to be an exciting one with plenty of emotion to go around.

