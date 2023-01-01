Sometimes known as The Man with No Name, Clint Eastwood is also the Director Who Won’t Slow Down, even into his 90s. His career is fascinating, and plainly extends beyond just directing, of course. He rose to prominence back in the late 1950s, thanks to the TV show Rawhide, and then became a film star by the time the 1960s came around. Indeed, that decade saw the release of what’s probably the best film he starred in without directing: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Starting in the early 1970s, Clint Eastwood also began directing, sometimes starring in the movies he directed while also appearing in movies he didn’t direct (like Escape from Alcatraz and In the Line of Fire). To focus on his directorial credits, though, what stands out first of all is how consistently Eastwood’s worked as a director. Between 1971 and 2024, he made 40 feature films, which would be staggering if he just focused on directing… but as mentioned before, he’s also acted a whole bunch during this time, too. While not every film of his is a masterpiece, he’s certainly been behind some great ones, and surprisingly few total duds, too. What follows is a ranking of every film Eastwood has directed, starting with the not-so-great and ending with some genuine classics.

'The 15:17 to Paris' (2018)

Starring: Ray Corasani, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler

There was an attempt at something bold with The 15:17 to Paris, but the execution let it down. It dramatized a real-life story about three American men who thwarted a terrorist attack on board a train while vacationing in Europe. The boldness came from the fact that it got the three actual men to essentially play themselves, recreating the central event while also acting out moments from their lives leading up to it.

It's a noble idea, but the three leads don’t appear particularly comfortable – or even natural – playing themselves. You can appreciate what they did, but it’s harder to be wowed by their performances here, as harsh as that might be to say. Elsewhere, The 15:17 to Paris is quite sloppily put together from a writing and editing perspective, and what should've been a stirring thriller instead becomes a very clunky melodrama.

'The Rookie' (1990)

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Charlie Sheen, Raúl Juliá

As will become clear in a bit, Clint Eastwood had a pretty good decade in the 1990s, all things considered, especially because it saw him find considerable awards success (wins for Best Picture and Best Director the same year). But things didn’t kick off amazingly well in this decade, seeing as 1990 saw the release of The Rookie, a movie that feels as though it was directed by one.

It might sound enticing on paper, because the idea of a cop movie starring Eastwood and Charlie Sheen is, in concept, possibly too weird to be boring, but no… The Rookie is boring. It feels so much longer than the two hours it runs for, and seeing flat action sequences and continual scenes of Sheen and Eastwood clashing really gets old surprisingly fast.