Warner Bros. will celebrate its five-decade association with Clint Eastwood with a “series of initiatives covering the entire breadth of Eastwood’s remarkable career.” The celebrations include a nine-episode docu-series, an HBO Max spotlight page, a curated exhibit of props and costumes, a theatrical re-release of select Eastwood films, and curated programming on Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

The studio recently debuted Eastwood’s latest film as director, Cry Macho, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, where it’ll be available for 30 days. Warner Bros. has been Eastwood’s home studio for decades. On November 5, the studio will release Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy, a nine-episode docu-series exploring Eastwood’s 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros. The docuseries will be available digitally and also in select Blu-ray collections.

Here’s a breakdown of the episodes:

Episode 1 - A Director’s Vision

Episode 2 - The Heart of a Hero

Episode 3 - Witness to History

Episode 4 - Reinventing the Western

Episode 5 - An Actor’s Director

Episode 6 - No Holds Barred

Episode 7 - Fighting for Justice

Episode 8 - Courage Under Fire

Episode 9 - Triple Threat

From October 6 through November 29, Eastwood’s legacy will be honored with an exhibition in Dallas, Texas. Items include the Gran Torino car from the 2008 film Gran Torino, boxing gloves from 2004’s Million Dollar Baby, Bradley Cooper’s costume from 2014’s American Sniper, the saxophone from 1988’s Bird, Eastwood’s director’s chair, and more.

On October 16 and 23, TCM will air Eastwood programming, including feature films and two episodes of the docuseries per night. This fall, CNN will feature editorial content highlighting Eastwood’s illustrious career and the docuseries. Also in the fall, Warner Bros. will re-release six Eastwood films — American Sniper, Gran Torino, Dirty Harry, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Unforgiven and The Bridges of Madison County — in select theaters.

Eastwood is a four-time winner of the Academy Award. He won his first Oscars, for Best Director and Best Picture, for the 1992 Western Unforgiven, which received a total of nine nominations, including one for Eastwood for Best Actor. He won two more Oscars for Milion Dollar Baby. He is also the winner of the Motion Picture Academy’s Irving Thalberg Memorial Award and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

As a director, he’s known for his effective working style on set, which includes minimal takes and five-hour days. He has also developed a reputation for delivering his films under budget and on time, a trait that was highlighted in a recent video retrospective featuring directors such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson and others.

