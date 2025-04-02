It's always been a common practice in Hollywood for stars and filmmakers to work on numerous productions together, acknowledging that finding that magical spark is something to be valued and used to its fullest extent. Through the years, there have been countless duos, such as John Wayne and John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant, and Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, but one cinematic pair that doesn't earn enough recognition as a team is the work of Clint Eastwood and Don Siegel.

Eastwood is universally recognized as a Western icon, but his films with Siegel demonstrated his impressive ability to take on action and dramatic roles, proving him to be a versatile performer with immense range. Aside from collaborating on five films together, Siegel was also a major influence on Eastwood's career as a director and filmmaker, serving as a mentor of sorts, which essentially speaks volumes about the depth of their rare cinematic connection.

5 'Coogan's Bluff' (1968)

Starring Lee J. Cobb, Susan Clark, and Don Stroud

Image via Universal Pictures

Eastwood stars in the crime thriller, Coogan's Bluff, as a veteran sheriff's deputy from Arizona, Walter Coogan, who travels to New York City where he is to apprehend and extradite a fugitive, Jimmy Ringerman (Don Stroud), who is wanted for murder. When Coogan tricks his way into gaining custody of Ringerman, he's unexpectedly ambushed and the fugitive manages to escape, forcing Coogan to extend his visit in the Big Apple.

Coogan's Bluff marked the first collaboration between Eastwood and Siegel and is a unique police procedural flick centered around an interesting correlation between the traditional ways of the Western lawman and the progressive by-the-book city slickers. The oil and water combination sets up an inevitable clash that is both thrilling and pure entertainment. Initially, Coogan's Bluff received some criticism for its excessive violence, but the majority of critics, including Roger Ebert, gave the movie a positive review and awarded it three out of four stars.