At the age of 93, there’s no stopping for Clint Eastwood, as the acclaimed filmmaker is working on his (supposed) final feature Juror No. 2. A new report in Variety reveals that the courtroom drama has finished post-production, and per their sources, the WB executives are “thrilled” by what they saw. Led by Nicholas Hoult as a juror serving on a murder trial, the film has not revealed any release date or window.

Juror No. 2 is a courtroom drama set against the backdrop of a murder trial, and follows a family man, Justin Kemp, who is serving as a juror in the case. Things take a turn when he starts to realize that he was the one who killed the victim in a case of reckless driving. Now he’s in a conundrum where he is trying to save the defendant without incriminating himself while covering his own tracks.

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘Juror No 2’

Eastwood has had a long career spanning numerous films but his zeal to tell stories keeps him going. He has several credits to his name including Unforgiven, sports drama Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River, American Sniper, and many more. His fans will be very eager to see what is in store for them as the film was passed on by several studios before WB stepped in.

Hoult has been on a spree playing a variety of characters, last year he was seen playing an employee of Dracula in Renfield and also sinister Tyler in Mark Mylod’s The Menu. He'll be next seen in James Gunn's Superman and Robert Egger's Nosferatu His other acting credits include Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite, Tolkien, the X-Men franchise, and The Great. With an acting range as wide as his, the audience can’t wait to see his performance under Eastwood’s direction, as the film marks their first collaboration. The feature also stars Toni Collette, reuniting the About a Boy co-stars.

Along with Hoult as Justin Kemp and Collette the movie cast some power-pack performers like Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, Gabriel Basso and Leslie Bibb. Further rounding off the cast are Chris Messina, J. K. Simmons, Amy Aquino, Adrienne C. Moore, Cedric Yarbrough, among others. Eastwood directs from a script by Jonathan Abrams.

No release date has been announced for Juror No 2, yet. You can know more about the film with our helpful guide here.