At 94 years old, Clint Eastwood has a chance to break one of the most notable Academy Award records if his latest movie is well received by critics. Set for release in November 2024, Eastwood’s next project, Juror No. 2 is a courtroom drama thriller that stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland. Eastwood has already had a hugely successful career both commercially and critically, winning two Best Director Academy Awards to date. However, if he gets nominated for this prestigious award at the 2025 ceremony he could beat a remarkable record that is currently held by the iconic Martin Scorsese. Going even further, if Clint Eastwood were to win the award, he would break numerous additional Academy Award records. With Juror No. 2 set to be Clint Eastwood’s final feature film, he could end his legendary career on the biggest possible high.

What Is ‘Juror No. 2’ About?

Clint Eastwood’s latest movie Juror No. 2 stars Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp, a man called to jury duty for a high-profile murder trial, only to realize he may have a more personal connection with the case than he could’ve imagined. The trailer revealed Kemp explaining to Sutherland’s character that when driving home one evening he hit something in the road — Kemp presumed he had hit a deer and the creature had run off. However, when the trial starts a year later, the jury, including Kemp, is presented with the disturbing image of a mangled Kendall Carter (played by the director’s daughter Francesca Eastwood) on the roadside. He is then faced with a moral dilemma, as his impartiality to the homicide case in front of him is not as simple as it first appeared.

Clint Eastwood Could Become the Oldest Best Director Nominee

If Juror No 2 is well received by critics and audiences, it has a chance to be nominated for numerous Oscars in 2025 including Eastwood for Best Director. This is not unlikely, as Eastwood’s work has garnered numerous accolades in the past, including 11 Oscar nominations. Yet, this nomination would be particularly historic as Eastwood would become the oldest Best Director nominee of all time. This record is currently held by Martin Scorsese who was 81 when he was nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon at the latest Academy Awards. Before Scorsese’s nomination in 2024, the record had been held by John Huston, who was 79 when he was nominated for Prizzi’s Honor in 1986. Amazingly, it took nearly 40 years for this record to be broken and Eastwood has the opportunity to break it again just one year later.

It's not just one record that Eastwood would break if he is nominated — he would actually become the oldest Oscar nominee of all time in any competitive category. Currently, this record is held by John Williams, who was 91 when he was nominated for Best Original Score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2024. A nomination is one thing, but if Clint Eastwood were to take home the award for Best Director, it would be even more record-breaking. He could beat his own record by becoming the oldest Best Director winner — he was 74 when he won the award for Million Dollar Baby in 2004. Equally, he would become the oldest winner of any of the ‘big 5’ awards. This record is currently held by Anthony Hopkins who was 83 when he won the Best Actor award for The Father.

The most impressive statistic is the potential for Clint Eastwood to become the oldest individual Oscar winner of all time, including craft and technical awards. This record is currently held by James Ivory who was 89 when he won Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Call Me By Your Name. Clint Eastwood has already had a monumental career, but Juror No. 2 has the potential to break numerous records at the 2025 Academy Awards, records that would make this legend even more difficult to dethrone. It would just be further evidence that cements Clint Eastwood’s unshakable legacy.

Juror No. 2 will be released in theaters on Friday the 1st of November in the U.S.

