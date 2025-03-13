As a legendary Hollywood superstar, Clint Eastwood has adapted to changes in the film industry for decades. When his 1992 Western masterpiece Unforgiven won the Oscar for Best Picture, the original Man With No Name proved he could successfully transition from movie star to cinematic auteur. His 1993 thriller In the Line of Fire, however, would show Hollywood that he could rival his enduring charisma against the younger action stars of the time.

In the Line of Fire marked a significant departure for Eastwood, who worked solely as the main star under the direction of Wolfgang Petersen (Das Boot, Air Force One). It was also a production of Castle Rock instead of Eastwood’s home studio at Warner Bros. Playing a seasoned Secret Service agent protecting the U.S. President from an assassination plot, Eastwood met his match in John Malkovich’s magnetic performance as the sociopathic villain. As Unforgiven was his farewell to the Western genre he helped to innovate, In the Line of Fire works as a very subtle finale for Eastwood’s Dirty Harry persona.

'In the Line of Fire' Is a Spiritual End to Clint Eastwood's 'Dirty Harry'