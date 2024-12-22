Clint Eastwood has been a force in the movie industry for more than 50 years now, and while his most recent film, Juror #2, was confirmed to be his last, his legacy will live on forever through a filmography that most other actors and directors could only dream of. Juror #2 recently premiered on Max after earning between $12 and $20 million at the box office and is an immediate hit, climbing to the #1 spot on its way to overtaking Joker: Folie á Deux. Joker 2 flopped at the box office spectacularly, earning only $200 million while needing well over $400 million to break even, but the film displaced Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to take the top spot on Max before losing it this weekend to the recently released legal thriller from Eastwood.

Juror #2 underperforming at the box office is no fault of the film, its cast, or its director Clint Eastwood. Distributor by Warner Bros., Juror #2 never even premiered in theaters in the United States and only played on extremely limited screens in international markets for a limited duration before being pulled and distributed primarily on digital platforms. It’s quite baffling why Juror #2 wouldn’t even receive any sort of theatrical release, especially considering the film earned such strong reviews, including scores of 93% from critics and 91% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Clint Eastwood had some major box office hits over the years, with his biggest hit as an actor (Gran Torino) grossing over $270 million and his biggest directorial hit (American Sniper) grossing over $540 million, but his final outing deserved to go out with a true theatrical release.

Who Stars in ‘Juror #2’?

Juror #2 follows Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), a man serving on a high-profile murder trial who finds himself struggling with a moral dilemma. He then has to decide how to proceed, and his decision could mean the conviction or freedom of the defendant. Starring alongside Hoult in Juror #2 is Toni Collette as Faith Killabrew and J.K. Simmons as Harold. Keifer Sutherland and Leslie Bibb also star in the film, which was penned by Jonathan A. Abrams. Abrams made his feature writing debut on the project, having previously only worked as a producer on Escape Plan, the crime thriller starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Juror #2 stars Nicholas Hoult and J.K. Simmons and was directed by Clint Eastwood. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Juror #2 on Max.

