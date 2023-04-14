This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Clint Eastwood isn't taking any breaks, as the filmmaker is preparing his next project with curious choices to lead the cast of his next project. According to Deadline, Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are now a part of Juror #2, an engaging drama about a murder trial where one of the jurors slowly realizes he killed the victim in a reckless driving accident tries to save the defendant without incriminating himself. While there some things left to figure out before development on the movie begins, Warner Bros. is reportedly really close to green-lighting the film, setting the stage for Eastwood's upcoming thriller.

The last movie Eastwood directed was Cry Macho, a 2021 Western drama that featured the filmmaker also starring as Mike Milo, a rodeo star that was forced to retire due to an injury. Mike is given a special mission by his friend, Howard (Dwight Yoakman), who has a very important favor to ask him. The former rodeo icon must bring Howard's son from Mexico City, where he is currently living with his mother (Fernanda Urrejola). The heart of the film is the bond formed between Mike and the boy, who spend the long road trip talking about their lives and how toxic masculinity can damage a person's life.

On the other hand, Hoult has kept himself busy with a very different type of story, as the X-Men: First Class actor can be currently seen in theaters starring in the horror comedy, Renfield. Hoult plays the titular character, a young man who ends up working as an assistant for the iconic vampire, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Realizing that helping an evil vampire with supernatural magic might not be the best career path for him, Renfield begins attending a self-help group, where he'll meet people that can help him step outside his master's shadow.

RELATED: Clint Eastwood Sets Final Film of His Career at Warner Bros

What's Next for Toni Collette?

Before she can start working on Clint Eastwood's latest film, Toni Collette will be a part of another high-profile Warner Bros. project. Bong Joon-ho, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind Parasite, will be directing Mickey 17 for the studio. The film will see Robert Pattinson starring as Mickey Barnes, an expendable employee sent to outer space on a mission to colonize a new world. Whenever he dies, a new body is generated in a machine, keeping most of his memories intact. Mickey will be involved in a problem bigger than himself, and there might not be easy solutions to get out of it. Mickey 17 is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

While you wait for more updates regarding Juror #2, check out our interview with Hoult below: