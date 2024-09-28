Clint Eastwood rose to the fame in the 1960s and he's still at it, with his latest directorial effort, Juror No. 2, set for release in October. A maestro both in front of the camera and behind it, Eastwood has proven himself in countless genres, though biopics, action movies, and Westerns remain his specialty. The 1980s were something of a transitional period for him, seeing him grow in confidence as a director while also turning in iconic lead performances in blockbusters like the Dirty Harry sequels.

As a result, Eastwood's 80s output varies in tone as well as quality, containing both duds and masterpieces. During this time, he continued to push boundaries and probe the edges of his comfort zone, blending the tough guy persona he was known for with more emotionally complex roles. During this period he tackled morally ambiguous characters and stories that delved into psychological territory. In the process, the decade laid the foundation for the classics he would make in the '90s and 2000s. With this in mind, here are all of Eastwood's '80s movies, ranked.

10 'City Heat' (1984)

Directed by Richard Benjamin

"It wouldn't break my heart at all to scrape the street clean of your ilk." City Heat is a crime comedy set in 1930s Kansas City. Eastwood is Lieutenant Speer, a tough-as-nails police officer who reluctantly teams up with his former friend, private detective Mike Murphy (Burt Reynolds), after Murphy's partner is killed by mobsters. The pairing of Eastwood and Reynolds generated a lot of buzz and high expectations, but the end result received a muted reaction.

The plot is convoluted and not particularly engaging, and the stars don't even spend much time on screen together during the first half. Things get better as the film rolls along, but by that point it's already lost most viewers' interest. Supporting players Rip Torn and Madeline Kahn were generally praised for their work, but, overall, City Heat makes for a forgettable missed opportunity. Reynolds himself described the movie as "Dirty Harry vs. the Wimp."

9 'Firefox' (1982)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"Let's see what this baby can do." Firefox (no relation to the web browser) is a techno-thriller featuring Eastwood as Mitchell Gant, a retired Vietnam War pilot who is recruited by the U.S. government to undertake a mission behind enemy lines. The objective is to steal a top-secret Soviet fighter jet called the Firefox, which is equipped with mind-controlled weaponry. Gant, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, struggles with his past while taking on the enormous challenge of sneaking into the Soviet Union.

Unfortunately, most of the characters here are paper-thin, though Eastwood's natural charisma comepnsates for a lack of great dialogue. The plot is also a little slow, and focuses on a lot of unnecessary details. That said, the special effects are solid for the time and some of the action set pieces are well done, even if the climax does feel like something lifted out of Star Wars. Despite lukewarm reviews, Firefox was a big commercial hit, grossing $47m.

Firefox A daring American pilot embarks on a covert operation to seize an experimental Soviet jet that boasts invisibility to radar and is equipped with a revolutionary mind-controlled weapons system. His mission to outfly and outsmart the enemy in their own airspace becomes a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game, pushing his aerial skills to the brink and risking global consequences.

8 'Bronco Billy' (1980)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"Go ahead, let the tears fall in the beer." On the more lighthearted end of the spectrum, Bronco Billy sees Eastwood playing the leader of a ragtag Wild West show traveling across the country. Despite the show’s financial struggles and a crew of misfit performers, Bronco Billy is a man who holds onto the ideals of the Old West, striving to bring joy and adventure to the audiences that still come to see his shows. Along the way, he meets a wealthy heiress, Antoinette (Sondra Locke), who becomes a reluctant part of the show after being abandoned by her husband.

The movie fuses Western tropes with comedy, alongside a hefty dose of sentimentality. While not amazing, Bronco Billy is not without its charms, serving up several enjoyable scenes and funny moments. It's also interesting for being very self-referential. The title character feels like a stand-in for Eastwood himself, a Western performer in a world where audiences appear to be moving away from the kinds of classic stories he loves.

7 'Tightrope' (1984)

Directed by Richard Tuggle

"There's a darkness inside all of us. Some have it under control. Others act it out." Tightrope is a neo-noir thriller directed by Richard Tuggle, best known for writing Don Siegel's Escape from Alcatraz. It's about New Orleans detective Wes Block (Eastwood). He's on the trail of a serial killer who targets women, but as he delves deeper into the case, he realizes that the murderer's twisted desires mirror his own suppressed darker urges. As Block grapples with his own demons, he struggles to keep his personal life, particularly his relationship with his two daughters, from falling apart.

While the film doesn't quite reach the levels of psychological complexity it aspires, Tightrope is still a well-made thriller, with above average characterization. Eastwood is terrific in the role, depicting Block as a fundamentally decent man with a dark side, but who is still capable of learning and growing. He deserves props for taking on an uglier, more complicated protagonist than most stars would be comfortable with.