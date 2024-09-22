Clint Eastwood has been turning in stellar work since the 1960s and, at 94 years old, he's still at it, with his next movie, Juror No. 2, set for release in October. Over all these decades, he has worked on both sides of the camera and in a host of genres, from action and Westerns to romance and mysteries. Not all of his movies are great, of course, but the best of them rank among some of the finest ever made.

The 1990s were something of a mixed decade for Eastwood, quality-wise. It included some of his biggest box office flops, like True Crime, and his most critically reviled efforts (The Rookie), alongside one of his most touching movies (The Bridges of Madison County) and perhaps his very best (Unforgiven). A few of the failed experiments from this era are even worth checking out for their uniqueness. With this in mind, here are Eastwood's ten best projects from the 1990s, ranked.

10 'The Rookie' (1990)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"There's gotta be a hundred reasons why I don't blow you away. Right now I can't think of one."

Not to be confused with the comedy show starring Nathan Fillion, The Rookie sees Eastwood playing veteran cop Nick Pulovski, who's teamed up with newbie David Ackerman (Charlie Sheen). The mismatched duo is assigned to bring down a notorious car theft ring led by a ruthless criminal. As Pulovski mentors Ackerman, they face dangerous pursuits and intense action scenes while dealing with their personal demons.

This is very much the weakest of Eastwood's '90s output. Not abysmal, but formulaic, at times slow, and shallow, recycling buddy cop tropes. Some of the stunts are decent, but they're not enough to justify a viewing. Even more surprisingly, the movie was directed by Eastwood himself, but he just didn't seem particularly committed or inspired. The Rookie received muted reviews and made a loss at the box office, in part because it was competing with mega-hit Home Alone.

9 'Casper' (1995)

Directed by Brad Silberling

Close

"If I were alive, would you go to the Halloween dance with me?" This one is a bit of a stretch, since Eastwood only appears in a cameo, but Casper deserves mentioning as one of Eastwood's stranger project choices of this decade. Based on the beloved comics character, the movie revolves around the amiable apparition (voiced by Malachi Pearson), who lives in a haunted mansion with his mischievous uncles. Christina Ricci co-stars as Casper's friend and love interest, Kat.

Eastwood shows up at one point as one of the faces that the ghost of Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman), morphs into during a humorous mirror scene. The others are Rodney Dangerfield and Mel Gibson, who also appear as themselves. The movie itself is mediocre (though it's notable for being the first to have a fully CGI main character) and is an indication of just what a mixed bag the 1990s were for Eastwood.

8 'White Hunter Black Heart' (1990)

Directed by Clint Eastwood