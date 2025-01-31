Clint Eastwood is an American icon. Any dispute of that was shot down in the street decades ago, likely by a stoic, silent gunslinger and/or cop that doesn't play by the rules. From his early days as Rowdy Yates on the golden era Western series Rawhide to his supposed swan song legal thriller Juror #2, Eastwood has carved his career into the granite of Hollywood history. Whether fully retired or not, there's never a bad time to take a retrospective look at the actor/director/musician's storied career.

Eastwood's career, like any actor or filmmaker who has been steadily working for over half a century, has had its ups and downs. The peaks are so great for him that they only serve to make the valleys seem even lower by comparison. Within those valleys, however, there exist a great many wonderful films as well. Good, bad or ugly, these are the ten most essential films of Clint Eastwood's career.

10 'Every Which Way But Loose' (1978)

Directed by James Fargo

Image via Warner Bros.

Eastwood may be best known for his work in more serious-minded Westerns or crime films that have mined his gritty stare and gravelly vocals for all their worth, but the actor has, on occasion, shown his more humorous side. Films like the surpisingly funny Heartbreak Ridge or Gran Torino used Eastwood's gravitas as a foil for humor, but could hardly be considered comedies, and while Kelly's Heroes or Space Cowboys may have their devoted fans, there's no greater Eastwood comedy than the one that teamed him up with a beer swilling orangutan.

Every Which Way But Loose was seen as a poor career choice for Eastwood at the time, coming off his success as a grizzled action hero, but it also turned out to be one of his biggest hits and even got a sequel. Eastwood plays an independent trucker who moonlights as a bare-knuckle brawler, who also happens to have a pet primate named Clyde. It's a premise that could only have come out of the 70s and sits comfortably alongside other open road comedies like Smokey and the Bandit. It's easily Clint's most lighthearted effort, and is a good place to start for any casual viewer or fans who are only acquainted with his more violent work.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Every Which Way But Loose Release Date December 16, 1978 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'The Beguiled' (1971)

Directed by Don Siegel

If Clint Eastwood palling around with an orangutan is a culture shock for some viewers, then The Beguiled may require resuscitation. This melodramatic Civil War-set thriller sees Eastwood as an injured solider taken in for care at a woman's seminary school. There's nary a gunfight in sight or a standoff to be had, just Eastwood, a houseful of women, and a whole lot of messed-up sexual dynamics.

It's a film that is problematic to say the least, with Eastwood and long-time collaborator Don Siegel perhaps a little out of their depth when trying to tackle themes of feminine rage or sexual repression. The Sofia Coppola directed remake is an improvement, but there is still a lot to admire in the southern gothic original, particularly Eastwood's somber, subdued performance that is a far cry from his other machismo-infused roles from the same period. It's a beguiling perfomance thats indicative of the range he has as an actor.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Beguiled Release Date January 23, 1971 Runtime 105 minutes Director Don Siegel

8 'Play Misty for Me' (1971)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Eastwood is just as well known today as a director as he is a movie star. The actor's desire for more creative control after working under other film and television directors for almost two decades saw him step behind the camera for his directorial debut Play Misty For Me, a Hitchcockian film that was a precursor to erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction.

Eastwood stars as a radio DJ who becomes the object of desire for an obsessed fan, played by the late, great Jessica Walters. Much like Fatal Attraction and myriad other crazed women thrillers, the movie doesn't always look great when viewed under a modern lens but the two leads are terrific, and Eastwood proves his directorial chops by competently staging several sequences of suspense. It was the modest beginning to a directorial career that would shape Hollywood for decades to come.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Play Misty for Me Release Date October 20, 1971 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

7 'Mystic River' (2003)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

While Eastwood has headlined or co-starred in the majority of his directorial efforts, there have been a number of notable exceptions where his talents have remained entirely off-screen, particularly in the last couple of decades of his career. Bird, a heartbreaking biopic of Charlie Parker, was an underrated effort that delved deep into Eastwood's love of jazz music, and he would remain behind the camera for other major films like American Sniper and Sully, but the most powerful of all was Mystic River.

Based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, the Boston-set crime drama was a return to form, after a series of uneven films through the 90s and into the 00s. The mystery-thriller follows three childhood friends, whose lives were forever altered after one of them was abducted as a child, brought back together by tragedy. The central performances are all superb, and both Sean Penn and Tim Robbins were rewarded with Academy Awards for their work, but Eastwood's direction is just as noteworthy. It marked the elder filmmaker's entry into a new matured phase of his career that has carried through to the present.