Clint Eastwood is one of America's most treasured filmmakers. Television-star-turned-movie-star-turned-lauded-director, Eastwood is among that rare breed of directors whose careers span five decades or more. Most famous as a cowboy and a cop, Eastwood has explored both the western and police procedural genres extensively—occasionally dipping into others. Over the course of his career, he has stirred up his fair share of controversy—but he's also found just as much acclaim.

When it comes to someone with as many acting and directing credits as Eastwood, it's difficult to watch enough of the guy's work to get a grasp on what his best films are. After watching enough, though, some definitely stand out more than others. Eastwood has been in so many movies that lots of them can feel either very similar or like mediocre takes on the same stuff, so the ones you need to see are more than just some of his best films (though that's a big part of it). They also demonstrate the range of subjects and genres this legend has covered, in front of the camera and behind it. In order to understand the artist, the icon, and the controversial Clint Eastwood, these movies are necessary viewing.

10 'Invictus' (2009)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Named after William Ernest Henley's famous poem, Invictus is one of the best sports movies ever made. A director with such a forceful and prosaic style (not to mention a background of violent films) certainly lends well to a movie about rugby. But this is more than just a team trying to win the World Cup; the team happens to be South Africa's Springboks, and the story takes place right after Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman in one of his greatest performances) was finally released from prison and put in charge of South Africa.

As Mandela begins the process of gradually healing the deep and terrible wounds of apartheid, he tries to get the national rugby team to improve and get the people rallied together. The ending to Invictus ends on what many would call a deceptively positive note about South Africa's race relations, but it's a surprisingly moving film and certainly has a good message.