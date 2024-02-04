Even if he never stepped behind the camera, Clint Eastwood would still be known as one of the greatest movie stars of all time. Thankfully for movie fans everywhere, Eastwood hasn’t limited his talents to just acting, as he’s matured into one of the most consistent filmmakers of the last half-century. Between historical biopics, epic westerns, smaller character dramas, and inspirational true stories, Eastwood has tackled countless genres and made them his own.

Like many actors-turned-directors, Eastwood understands the precision and focus that goes into giving a great performance. Unsurprisingly, he’s developed strong working relationships with many of the best actors working today, and frequently earned them acclaim thanks to his meticulous direction. Here are the best performances in Clint Eastwood movies that aren’t by the man himself.

Leonardo DiCaprio

'J. Edgar' (2011)

J. Edgar is one of Eastwood’s more underrated efforts behind the camera; although it’s easy to poke fun at the film’s goofy old-age makeup and the liberties taken with political history, the film features a terrific performance from Leonardo DiCaprio as the titular founder of the FBI. Eastwood doesn’t necessarily try to empathize with Hoover, but he does seek to examine the system that allowed him to succeed and the factors that contributed to his rise to power. DiCaprio is particularly strong during the disturbing scenes that Hoover shares with his mother (Judi Dench).

J. Edgar takes an interesting approach to its subject material, as the film is largely told from Hoover's point-of-view, exposing how his web of lies impacted his effectiveness as a leader. Despite some occasionally lackluster aging makeup, DiCaprio succeeds in giving a nuanced role as one of history's monsters.

Bee Vang

'Gran Torino' (2008)

Eastwood doesn’t always star in his own movies, but he did give one of his best performances ever as the aging mechanic Walt Kowalski in 2008’s Gran Torino. Surprisingly, Eastwood was shown by his co-star, Bee Vang in Gran Torino, who plays the young Korean boy Thao Vang Lor. The film examines a fascinating relationship that emerges between the two. Walt has struggled to relate to his own family and finds that Thao may be the protégé that he was looking for. There’s friction that emerges between the two, as both characters have developed unfair expectations about each other’s prejudices.

While the film tackles serious issues about generational and racial prejudice, Gran Torino is an inspiring story thanks to the strong chemistry between Vang and Eastwood. Their onscreen friendship speaks to the possibility that those from very different walks of life could find it in themselves to empathize with each other.

Jessica Walters

'Play Misty For Me' (1971)

It may surprise some Eastwood fans to learn that the director’s first film behind the chair was actually a horror thriller. Jessica Walters gives a terrifying performance as Evelyn Draper, an unstable woman who becomes obsessed with the radio DJ Daver Garver (a role Eastwood took for himself). It may be shocking for fans of Archer and Arrested Development to see Walters as such a dark character, particularly one that can terrify Eastwood! There’s some sexism in Play Misty For Me that hasn’t aged well, but that doesn’t take away from how great Walters is in the role.

While Eastwood does a great job with his lead performance, Walters is so terrifying that Garver is an even more empathetic lead. It's impossible not to empathize with Garver as he tries to avoid the penetrating gaze of Walters' Draper, a screen antagonist worthy of a slasher film.

Play Misty For Me is streaming on Netflix.

Tom Hanks

'Sully' (2016)

Eastwood has found himself directing quite a number of films in recent years that center around true stories; even if he once found himself playing ruthless gunslingers, Eastwood’s recent efforts have focused on working-class heroes that prove themselves within difficult circumstances. Sully tells the incredible true story of Captain Sully Sullenberger (Tom Hanks), a real US Airways pilot who flew his passengers to safety after his plane suffered damage in the middle of his flight. Hanks gives an understated performance as a man who never expected (or wanted) to be known as a hero.

The unspoken professionalism of Hanks' performance embodies both his qualities as an actor and Sully's heroism. While the real Sully may not have thought he was doing anything special, the film shows the incredible ramifications that his actions had on the lives that were spared.

Morgan Freeman

'Invictus' (2009)

Eastwood’s politics may sometimes be controversial, but his 2009 drama Invictus examines the emergence of South African national pride with respect. The film explores the South African rugby team’s victory at the 1995 World Cup from the perspective of Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman), the first black President in the nation’s history. Freeman captures Mandela’s mannerisms, showing how the team’s victory allowed him to celebrate one of the nation’s proudest moments. Eastwood and Freeman have been frequent collaborators, as both men know that subtly often breeds the best results. Freeman received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance.

Although many actors have portrayed the South African President, Freeman gives the definitive screen performance of Mandela. He captures the pressure that Mandela was under to bring his nation into a prosperous, successful future after the hardships that his people had endured.

Bradley Cooper

'American Sniper' (2014)

American Sniper was a cultural juggernaut (and surprising blockbuster hit) that certainly became one of Eastwood’s most divisive films. Critics were split on whether the film was a critique or a celebration of the United States' military action. Regardless of any discussion about the film’s politics, Bradley Cooper’s performance as Chris Kyle is quite powerful. Cooper shows the true cost of war as memories of Kyle’s wartime experience dominate his every waking thought. His emotional realism comes across thanks to Eastwood’s delicate direction of the action sequences. The performance earned Cooper an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

While the film's stance on Kyle's legacy is somewhat complex, Cooper brings a humanity to the role that doesn't make him feel larger-than-life. While it would have been easy to depict him as a selfless hero with no flaws, Cooper shows that Kyle was both haunted and terrified of his own actions.

Sean Penn

'Mystic River' (2003)

Mystic River is one of the darkest films that Eastwood ever directed. Eastwood explored how childhood trauma lingers into adulthood through the gripping story of lifelong friends Jimmy Markum (Sean Penn), Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon), and Dave Boyle (Tim Robbins). After Jimmy’s daughter (Emmy Rossum) is killed, he is gripped by a desire for vengeance, and begins harboring suspicions that Dave may be responsible. Penn captures both the heartbreaking sadness of a grieving father and the unkempt rage of an inherently violent man, and took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his work.

Mystic River contains a powerful message about the inherently unsatisfying nature of revenge, which Penn reflects in a nuanced performance. While Jimmy is a completely reprehensible character, Penn succeeds in showing how his tragic past turned him into the monster that he is now.

Kevin Costner

'A Perfect World' (1993)

Released right After Eastwood took a break from westerns, the 1993 crime thriller A Perfect World stands as one of the director’s most underrated efforts. The film follows escaped convict Butch Haynes (Kevin Costner), who unexpectedly becomes a mentor to the young boy Phillip (T. J. Lowther) as he goes on the run from authorities. What begins as a standard crime thriller becomes a sensitive character drama thanks to Costner, who shows how Butch becomes the paternal figure that Phillip had never had.

Butch has a lot in common with “The Man With No Name,” Eastwood’s character from Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy.” Both characters may appear on the offset to be intimidating, but have true tenderness in their heart. Costner captures the deep sadness and isolation of a lifelong drifter, who only discovers a higher calling in life when it is too late.

Gene Hackman

'Unforgiven' (1991)

Eastwood gives his single best performance as an actor with his role as William Munny in the 1992 dramatic western Unforgiven. Munny feels like a slightly older version of any number of Western heroes that Eastwood played over the course of his career; he’s a killer at heart and has no potential for redemption. Despite how great he is, Gene Hackman outshines Eastwood with his menacing performance as the wicked Sheriff known as “Little Bill.” Bill may be the one character in Unforgiven who is more inherently cruel than Munny.

Munny is one of the greatest Western villains of all time, as he feels like a much more authentic version of an abusive law enforcement officer than what is commonly seen in Western cinema. Hackman's terrifying performance earned him a well-deserved Academy Award victory for Best Supporting Actor.

Hilary Swank

'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Eastwood silenced anyone who questioned if he could make films that weren’t Westerns with his 2004 sports drama Million Dollar Baby. The film examines the relationship between the aging boxing trainer Frankie Dunn and his new protégé Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank). Although Dunn may have claimed that he would never train a female boxer, he finds himself invested in seeing Fitzgerald succeed. Swank captures the excitement that Maggie feels as she surpasses the expectations that everyone (including Dunn) has about her. Eastwood and Swanks’ excellent chemistry makes the film’s tragic twist even more heartbreaking.

Million Dollar Baby was an award-season smash hit, winning Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director for Eastwood, and Best Actress for Swank. While Million Dollar Baby's has an inspirational message about rising above the doubts that society had, Swank's commitment to dramatic realism keeps the story grounded in authenticity.

