Few Hollywood icons have had the success and longevity of that of Clint Eastwood. At 94 years old, Eastwood is still going strong in his twilight years, both directing and acting in hits as late as 2021. Nearly 70 years after beginning his journey in the industry, Clint Eastwood's extraordinary career is coming to a close, as Eastwood has announced that the next film, Juror #2, will be his final movie, with the living legend both directing and starring in the drama alongside Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons.

With such an eclectic career of both iconic and underrated gems, naturally, Eastwood's greatest hits have occupied spaces on numerous streaming services. With films ranging from Eastwood's early Westerns to his most recent dramas, you're bound to find one of Eastwood's movies that will satisfy your mood. Here are the 10 best Clint Eastwood films that you can stream right now.

Prime Video:

'Coogan's Bluff' (1968)

Coogan's Bluff (1968) Arizona deputy sheriff Walt Coogan is sent to New York City to extradite a fugitive back to his home state. In the unfamiliar urban landscape, Coogan uses his tough, no-nonsense style to pursue the criminal, clashing with both the city's law enforcement and its gritty underworld. Release Date October 2, 1968 Director Don Siegel Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee J. Cobb , Susan Clark , Don Stroud , Betty Field , Tom Tully , James Edwards , David Doyle , Louis Zorich , Seymour Cassel Main Genre Thriller Writers Dean Riesner , Howard A. Rodman

Coogan's Bluff was Clint Eastwood's first of many collaborations with director Don Siegel, and while it's perhaps the weakest of the actor-director pairing's works together, it still makes for an entertaining crime thriller. The film follows the titular Arizona-based Deputy Sheriff, played by Eastwood, as he travels to New York City to pursue and capture an escaped criminal he had previously put behind bars. Drenched in its 1960s New York City atmosphere, Coogan's Bluff is a film of its time, with a groovy undercurrent that comes to life during a couple of nightclub scenes, which helps set this film apart from the many cop thrillers out there. It's not the best Clint Eastwood movie out there, but it's worth a watch for fans.

Max:

'Cry Macho' (2021)

Cry Macho Release Date September 16, 2021 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Dwight Yoakam , Fernanda Urrejola , Brytnee Ratledge , Horacio Garcia Rojas , Paul Alayo Runtime 125 Main Genre Drama Writers N. Richard Nash , Nick Schenk Tagline A story of being lost... and found. Expand

As of writing, Cry Macho is Clint Eastwood's latest movie, both behind and in front of the camera. The Neo-Western follows Eastwood's Mike Milo, a washed-up former rodeo star who is tasked with journeying to Mexico and back to retrieve his ex-employer's son. While at first hesitant about this job, Milo soon strikes up a friendship with the boy, a young man named Rafo (Eduardo Minett).

Clint Eastwood returns somewhat to his Western roots here, crafting a film that's both modern and old-fashioned at once. This is one of Eastwood's lighter efforts, often feeling more relaxed and in-the-moment than the more tense, fast-paced thrillers that Eastwood had been known for directing prior to his focus on more somber, dramatic storytelling. Cry Macho may not be Eastwood's best work, but it's endlessly impressive that he hasn't lost in touch as a filmmaker, even in his 90s.

'American Sniper' (2014)

Easily Clint Eastwood's most successful film at the box office, American Sniper is a remarkably effective war drama. Starring 12-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, the film follows the titular sniper's experiences on both the battlefield and at home, and how the two tend to bleed into one another as Kyle struggles with PTSD. While not a total critical darling, American Sniper ended up as one of Eastwood's most successful and celebrated films stateside, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2014 domestically with $350 million.

American Sniper's Oscars success was no small feat either. The film was nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Eastwood's war drama took home one statue for Best Sound Editing, its only Oscar win.

'Gran Torino' (2008)

Gran Torino Retired and grizzled Korean War veteran Walt Kowalski lives in a changing neighborhood. When his teenage neighbor, Thao, tries to steal his prized Gran Torino, Walt becomes reluctantly involved with the boy's immigrant family, leading to an unexpected friendship and a path toward redemption. Release Date December 12, 2008 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Christopher Carley , Bee Vang , Ahney Her , Brian Haley , Geraldine Hughes , Dreama Walker , Brian Howe , John Carroll Lynch Scott Eastwood , Doua Moua , Cory Hardrict , Nana Gbewonyo Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Dave Johannson , Nick Schenk Budget $22-33 Million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , Village Roadshow Pictures , Double Nickel Entertainment , Malpaso Productions Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Arguably Clint Eastwood's best film since Unforgiven in 1992, Gran Torino follows disgruntled Korean War veteran Walt Kowalski as he slowly befriends a troubled kid who tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, ultimately choosing to help the boy remove himself from the criminal lifestyle he's being forced into. This 2008 drama is a masterful and touching story about a man changing his problematic ways and finding kinship in an unlikely place. The friendship between Eastwood's Walt and Bee Vang's Thao is the heart of the film, and the beautifully bittersweet ending is easily one of Clint Eastwood's finest.

MGM+:

'In the Line of Fire' (1993)

Directed by the late, great Wolfgang Petersen, 1993's In The Line of Fire was one of Eastwood's biggest box office hits of the 1990s, raking in $187 million worldwide on a budget of approximately $40 million. The conspiracy thriller follows Eastwood's Frank Horrigan, a Secret Service Agent haunted by his failure to save President John F. Kennedy. 30 years after Kennedy's assassination, Horrigan is brought back into the fold after a mysterious man by the moniker of "Booth" threatens the life of the President.

In the Line of Fire falls in line appropriately with the other thrillers that Wolfgang Petersen has directed both before and after, including hits like the Harrison Ford-starring thriller, Air Force One, but also manages to stand on its own two feet as a compelling and tense film in its own right. It goes without saying that Eastwood completely owns this role and does a terrific job humanizing his character rather than playing him as an invincible superhero. John Malkovich makes for a menacing antagonist and elevates this cat-and-mouse game to dizzying heights, giving each scene a sense of urgency.

Tubi:

'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

A Fistful of Dollars Release Date January 18, 1964 Director Sergio Leone , Monte Hellman Cast Clint Eastwood , Marianne Koch , Gian Maria Volonte , Wolfgang Lukschy , Sieghardt Rupp , Joseph Egger Runtime 99 Main Genre Western Writers Ryûzô Kikushima , Akira Kurosawa , A. Bonzzoni , Víctor Andrés Catena , Sergio Leone , Jaime Comas Gil Tagline In his own way he is perhaps, the most dangerous man who ever lived! Expand

The first movie in Sergio Leone's The Man with No Name trilogy (also commonly referred to as the 'Dollars' trilogy), A Fistful of Dollars sees Clint Eastwood in his first leading role in the genre that would make him a star; the Western. In this first film, Eastwood's Man with No Name wanders into a Mexican town, where he inserts himself into the middle of a power struggle between two rival families. A Fistful of Dollars is far from being the best of the trilogy, but it's a more than worthwhile Western that the pairing of Eastwood and Leone would later be able to top (twice).

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot A former bank robber, known as Thunderbolt, teams up with a young drifter, Lightfoot, to recover stolen loot from a past heist. As they plan a daring robbery, the duo faces the threat of betrayal and the pursuit of dangerous former accomplices.

Release Date May 23, 1974 Director Michael Cimino Cast Clint Eastwood , Jeff Bridges , Geoffrey Lewis , Catherine Bach , Gary Busey , George Kennedy , Roy Jenson , Eugene Elman Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Michael Cimino Expand

You know a movie is 50 years old when Clint Eastwood refers to Jeff Bridges as a "kid". Thunderbolt and Lightfoot sees Eastwood and Bridges as two criminals teaming up for a heist in this thrilling 1974 crime comedy. It's about as simple as that brief description infers, but that doesn't make it any less entertaining to watch these two legends team up in their prime. Michael Cimino's direction is top-notch, and the climactic heist sequence is incredibly exciting despite its small scope. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot is absolutely a must-watch for Eastwood and Bridges fans alike.

'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

For a Few Dollars More Release Date May 10, 1965 Director Sergio Leone Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Gian Maria Volonte , Mara Krupp , Luigi Pistilli , Klaus Kinski Runtime 132 Main Genre Western Writers Fulvio Morsella , Sergio Leone , Luciano Vincenzoni , Fernando Di Leo , Sergio Donati Tagline The man with no name is back... The man in black is waiting... a walking arsenal - he uncoils, strikes and kills! Expand

Eastwood's second portrayal of the Man with No Name was in 1966's For a Few Dollars More. The second film in the trilogy features the Man with No Name tracking down an infamous outlaw before he can carry out his ambitious bank heist. This sequel is an excellent improvement upon its predecessor, with the addition of Lee Van Cleef as Col. Douglas Mortimer, Eastwood's unlikely companion, who sparks the interesting dynamic between the two and gives the film an energy that the first didn't possess in the same way. The action is as gritty and tense as always, with Leone truly coming into his own in that department compared to the previous entry. There's very little to complain about here, For a Few Dollars More is a quintessential Eastwood Western, and one of his best.

'Hang 'em High' (1968)

Hang 'Em High After being wrongly accused of cattle rustling and nearly lynched, Jed Cooper survives and becomes a lawman seeking justice. With a new badge and a desire for revenge, he hunts down the vigilantes who tried to hang him while grappling with the fine line between justice and vengeance in the Old West.

Release Date July 31, 1968 Director Ted Post Cast Clint Eastwood , Inger Stevens , Ed Begley , Pat Hingle , Ben Johnson , Charles McGraw , Ruth White , Bruce Dern , Alan Hale Jr. , Arlene Golonka , James Westerfield , Dennis Hopper , L.Q. Jones , James MacArthur , Bob Steele Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Western Writers Leonard Freeman , Mel Goldberg Budget 1800000 Studio(s) United Artists , Malpaso Productions , Leonard Freeman Production Expand

The 1968 western Hang 'em High isn't Clint Eastwood's finest Western, but it makes for a more than solid outing that further established Eastwood's lead status in the Western genre past his time on the show Rawhide and his collaborations with Leone. The story follows Eastwood as Marshall Jed Cooper, a former lawman who survives a hanging and vows revenge on the lynch mob responsible for this injustice. This is a classic tale of revenge that often goes overlooked when talking about Eastwood's Western career, and it's worth a watch for any enthusiasts of Eastwood or the genre.

'The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly' (1966)

The Good the Bad and the Ugly Release Date December 23, 1966 Director Sergio Leone Cast Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli , Rada Rassimov Runtime 161 Main Genre Adventure Writers Luciano Vincenzoni , Sergio Leone , Agenore Incrocci , Furio Scarpelli Tagline For three men the Civil War wasn't hell. It was practice. Website http://www.mgm.com/#/our-titles/766/The-Good,-the-Bad-and-the-Ugly Expand

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly is commonly referred to as the best Spaghetti Western of all time, if not the best Western, period. The trilogy capper follows three men from different walks of life, all of whom are searching for a strong box full of stolen gold amidst the ongoing Civil War. Along the way is plenty of trouble, including double-crossings, shootouts, and many other Western tropes that are at their peak in this brilliant piece of filmmaking.

The final film in Sergio Leone's trilogy is a masterpiece in every sense of the word, expanding the scope and story vastly and featuring excellent supporting turns from Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach, who complement Eastwood's Man with No Name brilliantly, culminating in one of the best finales in cinema history. The incredible cinematography and iconic Ennio Morricone score help to build what is a sprawling epic the likes of which the Western genre has rarely achieved since. If you have yet to see this astonishing cinematic achievement, you owe it to yourself to stream this one, along with Clint Eastwood's other films that are currently streaming.

