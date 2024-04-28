Clint Eastwood is a legendary actor and filmmaker who has starred in many classic films, including The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Unforgiven, and Dirty Harry. Throughout his extensive career, Eastwood has taken on various genres both in front and behind the camera, ranging from Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars and The Outlaw Josey Wales to romantic dramas, notably The Bridges of Madison County. While the Oscar-winner has become an iconic staple in American cinema, he has delivered some of the most memorable movie quotes in cinema history.

While his performances and direction are flawless, Eastwood is the source of several famous film quotes from popular titles such as Sudden Impact and For a Few Dollars More. Some of Clint Eastwood's movie quotes have even been parodied in other films, including Jim Carrey's The Mask and Con Air, which cemented them as the star's signature quotes and one-liners. Out of the star's impressive filmography list featuring unforgettable lines, these are the 15 best Clint Eastwood movie quotes, ranked!

15 "Go where you're lookin' and look where you're goin'."

Miko – 'Cry Macho' (2021)

Eastwood stars as a former rodeo star and horse breeder, Miko, who is hired by his ex-boss to bring his son from Mexico back to him and away from his alcoholic mother. As Miko and the boy travel back to Texas, they endure a challenging journey together, but Miko finds a sense of value again and redeems himself by teaching the young man about what it means to be a good and respectable man in this complex world.

In Cry Macho, Eastwood's character gives some insightful advice about following your passions and aspirations in life while still keeping in mind how you go about achieving them. The Clint Eastwood saying sums up a worthy piece of wisdom in a deep, powerful way that also adds to Miko's elusive backstory story. This particular quote gives audiences an idea that it is something he has tried to live up to for quite some time.

14 "Mo cuishle means, 'my darling, my blood.'"

Frankie Dunn – 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Million Dollar Baby is an Oscar-winning sports drama starring Hilary Swank as an aspiring female boxer, Maggie Fitzgerald, who is reluctantly taken on by former trainer, Frankie Dunn (Eastwood) but proves to be a champion at heart. When a boxer with a reputation for fighting dirty hits Maggie from behind, she falls and hits the stool in her corner, breaking her neck. Unable to ever box again, Maggie endures a painful recovery and asks Frankie to help her end her life.

The ending of Million Dollar Baby is beyond heartbreaking and Frankie's final words to Maggie are incredibly moving. Their relationship is so much more than just a trainer and a boxer, making this moment even more difficult and emotional for audiences to witness. Considering they both felt like family to one another, Frankie cements their everlasting bond with an affectionate line, proclaiming her to be his blood, if not biologically, definitely by heart and soul.

13 " A good man always knows his limitations."

Harry Callahan – 'Magnum Force' (1973)

Eastwood reprises his role as the no-nonsense San Francisco detective, Harry Callahan, in the action film Magnum Force, and is tasked with investigating a group of vigilantes who are executing criminals who managed to escape charges. As Callahan digs into the series of murders, he starts to suspect that another police officer and potentially his ex-partner are somehow involved.

Callahan has a reputation for being a man who bends the rules a bit, but his quote in Magnum Force proves that he at least has some sense of realizing when things have gone too far. The quote is a bit ironic as Callahan is a good guy at heart who does push the envelope, but there are some lines that he isn't willing to cross and he knows that those who do don't fall into the category of being a stand-up person.

12 "Dying ain't much of a livin', boy."

Josey Wales – 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

Eastwood directs and stars as a Missouri farmer in The Outlaw Josey Wales who, after his family is murdered by Union men, joins the Confederate army and, at the end of the Civil War, refuses to surrender until he has had his revenge. After murdering several men, he flees to Texas where he tries to start a new life, but his crimes lead to a bounty on his head, resulting in men hunting him down to claim the reward.

When the first bounty hunter enters a saloon looking for Wales, the outlaw doesn't hesitate to identify himself as he lurks in the shadows. It's clear that the bounty hunter doesn't know exactly who he's up against, but when he confirms his profession, Wales' response gives him the message loud and clear. Even though Wales knows he could take the bounty hunter, he chooses to give him a solid warning with a short, but badass quote that is easily one of the best in any Eastwood film.

11 "When a man's got money in his pocket, he begins to appreciate peace."

Joe – 'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

In one of Clint Eastwood's best Westerns, A Fistful of Dollars, he plays the Man with No Name for the first time (known only as "Joe" in this film) and arrives in a small town that is currently in a power struggle between the sheriff and three locals known as the Rojo Brothers. During this bitter struggle, a beautiful woman, Marisol (Marianne Koch), is caught in the middle of the struggle and is being held captive by Ramón (Gian Maria Volonté) as collateral after he accuses her husband of cheating during a game of cards.

Towards the end of the film, Joe reunites Marisol with her husband and young son, giving them the gold he has earned and telling them to get out of town. The family is confused by Joe's unusual act of kindness, but he expresses his reasoning with an insightful quote. Initially, Joe had no dog in this fight, but after learning of Marisol's situation, he remembers someone he once knew in a similar situation and now that he has enough money from his escapades, Joe realizes that he wants to pay some of his fortunes forward by helping Marisol and her family escape from town and the grasp of the Rojo brothers.