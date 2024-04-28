Clint Eastwood is a legendary actor and filmmaker who has starred in many classic films, including The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Unforgiven, and Dirty Harry. Throughout his extensive career, Eastwood has taken on various genres both in front and behind the camera, ranging from Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars and The Outlaw Josey Wales to romantic dramas, notably The Bridges of Madison County. While the Oscar-winner has become an iconic staple in American cinema, he has delivered some of the most memorable movie quotes in cinema history.

While his performances and direction are flawless, Eastwood is the source of several famous film quotes from popular titles such as Sudden Impact and For a Few Dollars More. Some have even been parodied in other films, including Jim Carrey's The Mask and Con Air, which cemented them as the star's signature quotes and one-liners. Out of the star's impressive list of filmography featuring unforgettable lines, these are the 10 best Clint Eastwood movie quotes, ranked!

10 "Thought I was having trouble with my adding. It's all right now."

'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

In Sergio Leone's spaghetti Western, For a Few Dollars More, Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef star as bounty hunters, Manco and Colonel Mortimer, who are in search of a vicious murderer and bank robber, Indio (Gian Maria Volonté), who has managed to escape from prison. As Manco infiltrates Indio and his gang of outlaws, he and Mortimer wait for the right opportunity to gun down Indio and his men to collect the hefty rewards on their heads.

After Manco and Mortimer are done firing, Manco starts tossing the bodies in the back of a wagon while counting aloud. He realizes he's missing a body and looks up to see a man darting away before he shoots him dead. Instead of telling Mortimer they missed one, he dehumanizes the criminals as if they were nothing but objects only worthy of being counted like gold coins. Eastwood's quote adds a bit of comic relief to an intense and brutal film, ending on a somewhat light note, which qualifies it as one of Eastwood's best.

9 "Well, he should have armed himself if he's going to decorate his saloon with my friend."

'Unforgiven' (1992)

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the modern Oscar-winning Western, Unforgiven, which follows former gunfighter, William Munny, who decides to pull one more job with his friend, Ned (Morgan Freeman). When they reach their destination, they're greeted by the town's corrupt sheriff, Little Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman), who isn't too thrilled about their arrival, and violence ensues. The men eventually decide to return home, but Ned is caught by Dagget and beaten to death.

After learning about his friend's capture, Munny returns to town and discovers Ned's body displayed outside a saloon, inciting Munny to forget his oath of avoiding violence and arm himself before entering the crowded saloon. At this point, Munny is immune to reason and logic, and, with silent rage in his eyes, he mercilessly guns the saloon owner down without hesitation. Dagget has the nerve to point out the man was unarmed, but Munny shows no remorse, revealing his true callous and cold nature.

8 "If your friends stay out in the damp, they're liable to catch a cold...or a bullet."

'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

Eastwood returns as the iconic Man With No Name in Sergio Leone's 1966 Western, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and follows the character with a ruthless outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach), who are both in search of a golden fortune buried by Confederate soldiers. Tuco and Blondie (a nickname given by Tuco) aren't the only ones racing to the treasure and must get there before a cutthroat mercenary, Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef).

Throughout the movie, Blondie says very little, but when he does open his mouth, his soft, grave voice usually delivers a sarcastic remark or, in this case, some wise, but humorous advice to Angel Eyes. From the beginning, Angel Eyes underestimates Blondie and thinks he can pull one over on him, but the bounty hunter is one step ahead of him, shooting Angel Eyes' man as he emerges onto their campsite. Despite being a man of few words, Eastwood's smooth, but stern warning to Angel Eyes fits the bill as one of his best quotes.

7 "The old dreams were good dreams; they didn't work out, but I'm glad I had 'em."

'The Bridges of Madison County' (1995)

In the romantic drama, The Bridges of Madison County, Eastwood plays a professional photographer, Robert Kincaid, who is assigned to take pictures of the historical bridges in Madison County, Iowa. While there, he meets and falls in love with an Italian World War II bride, Francesca (Meryl Streep), resulting in a passionate love affair between them. Even though both Francesca and Robert love each other, their individual circumstances cause them to eventually go their separate ways, but they are grateful for their brief romance.

Eastwood's quote in one of his must-see non-Western films, The Bridges of Madison County, speaks to the character's lack of regret and remorse about falling in love with Francesca. Both understand, that perhaps in a different life, they could have been together, but despite their relationship not working out long-term and having to eventually part ways, Robert expresses his feelings for the love of his life with one of Eastwood's absolute best and bittersweet quotes.

6 "Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while you shouldn't have f****ed with? That's me."

'Gran Torino' (2008)

Eastwood directs and stars in the 2008 film, Gran Torino, as a retired mechanic and Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, who is irritated by his once all-American neighborhood being overrun by gang violence and crime. When he befriends a 15-year-old, Thao (Bee Vang), he starts to realize his prejudiced mindset towards minorities and eventually takes a stand against those who prey on the weak and poor immigrants of his neighborhood.

Walt is the definition of a man's man who isn't afraid of the punks who run around the streets claiming to be gangsters. He has seen his fair share of war and bloodshed and when he realizes the struggles and discrimination Thao and others deal with regularly, he decides to do something. While driving, Walt sees Thao's sister, Sue (Ahney Her), being harassed by three young men and pulls over to help her. Initially, the men aren't phased by the elderly man, but he sums up his entire purpose and existence with one of Eastwood's best and most badass quotes.

5 "Are you gonna pull those pistols or whistle Dixie?"

'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

Eastwood directs and stars as a Missouri farmer in The Outlaw Josey Wales who, after his family is murdered by Union men, joins the Confederate army and, at the end of the Civil War, refuses to surrender until he has had his revenge. After murdering several men, he flees to Texas where he tries to start a new life, but his crimes lead to a bounty on his head, resulting in men hunting him down to claim the reward.

Wales is a hardened man who is willing to lose his life in the course of avenging his family, but when the men come for his new surrogate family, he puts it all on the line when several men show up armed and ready to kill him. Instead of coming out guns blazing, Wales calmly saunters up to the men on horseback and almost taunts them with a sarcastic comment which rightfully earns a spot as one of Eastwood's absolute best quotes. His casual approach and carefree one-liner establishes the character's lack of fear and cunning wit as he has set the men up to be ambushed by his newfound family.

4 "Get three coffins ready. My mistake, four coffins."

'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

In one of Eastwood's best Westerns, A Fistful of Dollars, he plays the Man with No Name for the first and arrives in a small town that is currently in a power struggle between the sheriff and three locals known as the Rojo Brothers. When a group of Mexican soldiers arrive with a chest of gold in exchange for weapons, the Rojo Brothers kill them and steal the gold for themselves. The Man with No Name, or in this film, Joe, decides to pit both sides against each other with a masterful plan and collect the gold for himself.

Joe is a man who knows that actions speak louder than words and when he propositions the Rojo Brothers to hire him, he demonstrates his deadliness by shooting four of their men on the spot. Before he approaches the men, he tells the coffinmaker to get three coffins ready, hinting at what is about to unfold. He follows up with this remark by humorously admitting his error and changing the number to four coffins. The scene immediately reveals Joe's dangerous tact and impressive skill, which is what makes the quote one of Eastwood's all-time best.

3 "You see, in this world, there are two kinds of people, my friend: those with loaded guns and those who dig."

'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

After Tuco has double-crossed Blondie several times, they finally arrive at the grave site, and after Blondie kills Angel Eyes in a Mexican stand-off, Tuco realizes Blondie had unloaded his gun at one point. With no way to defend himself, Blondie throws Tuco's previous words back in his face with a few minor changes. Throughout the film, Tuco believes he is smarter than Blondie, but after failing at every turn, he finally realizes that he isn't the one who calls the shots in this partnership.

Blondie is ruthless and gets a kick out of teaching Tuco a lesson, especially in the end when he hands him the shovel to dig up the gold. His words to Tuco simply inform the outlaw that he has the upper hand and, no matter how hard he tries to further his position, there are some people, like Blondie, who will always rank higher on the totem pole than him. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly had several noteworthy Eastwood quotes, but his line to Tuco in the final scene is pure gold (no pun intended) and one of his finest.

2 "Go ahead, make my day."

'Sudden Impact' (1983)

In the fourth installment of the Dirty Harry franchise, Sudden Impact, Eastwood's character, Detective Harry Callahan, is sent on vacation to San Paulo after he kills several criminals in self-defense. As he waits for the heat of his actions to die down, he becomes involved with a young woman, Jennifer Spencer (Sondra Locke), who is seeking revenge against those who brutally raped her and her sister ten years ago.

Early in the film, Callahan is eating at a diner that happens to be the target of a robbery. Similar to the first film, Dirty Harry, Callahan without hesitation confronts the robbers who think they can take him, but Eastwood gives them a chilling challenge and delivers one of his most famous one-liners. Eastwood's quote in Sudden Impact is an iconic movie quote and was ranked at number six in the American Film Institute's 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes list.

1 "You've gotta ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' well, do ya, punk?"

'Dirty Harry' (1971)

Audiences are introduced to Detective Harry Callahan in the franchise's first film, Dirty Harry, which begins with Callahan eating lunch at a restaurant near a bank. When the bank's alarm goes off, Callahan immediately realizes there's been a robbery and springs into action while still finishing the bite of his sandwich. Without skipping a beat, Callahan opens fire at the robbers as they exit the bank and, despite people fleeing and the overall chaos of the situation, Callahan remains diligent in his aim.

After killing several of the assailants, Callahan calmly walks over to the first man he fired at, who is badly injured and eyeing his shotgun. Eastwood casually asks the man what is known to be one of the most iconic movie quotes as well as one of Eastwood's all-time best. The confidence and poise in his tone reveal how Callahan operates with a zero-tolerance policy for those who break the law. His concern about the blood on his nice pants compared to the immense damage he caused also speaks volumes about his reckless but effective form of conduct.

