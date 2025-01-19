We all know that before A Fistful of Dollars launched Clint Eastwood into the public eye as a bankable Western movie star, the television program Rawhide first gave Eastwood his due. In the series, he played ramrod Rowdy Yates, who became the trail boss in the final season after Eric Fleming's Gil Favor was written out. Nowadays, Eastwood is the man most closely associated with the series, and for good reason. But there's another cause for celebrating Eastwood's 217 credited appearances on Rawhide. As it turns out, the long-running horse opera was also responsible for launching the star's musical career.

'Rawhide' Featured Clint Eastwood As a Singing Cowboy

Throughout Rawhide history, Eastwood's Rowdy Yates picked up a guitar once or twice while on the open trail. It wasn't an uncommon bit to see on the Western, but in Season 4, audiences saw a new side to the star's musical talents. In the episode "The Pitchwagon," Eastwood took television by storm when he performed a cover of "Beyond the Sun." The audience in the episode was surprised to hear Rowdy's tune, and so were viewers. "Thus Clint launched his musical career," wrote Patrick McGilligan of the event in his biography, Clint: The Life and Legend. In 1959, Eastwood became a singing cowboy by recording his first record, Cowboy Favorites, after signing a deal with Cameo Records.

In conjunction with his popularity on the Rawhide program, Eastwood's debut album was reissued a few years later as Rawhide’s Clint Eastwood Sings Cowboy Favorites, complete with new Rawhide-inspired singles such as "Rowdy" and "For All We Know." Ironically, the classic "Rawhide" theme, performed in every episode by Frankie Laine, was noticeably absent from the lineup. Eastwood and Laine's material would eventually be compiled for a dual album called The Singing Cowboys in 2014. During the television off-season, Eastwood and co-star Paul Brinegar, who played Wishbone (a role he reprised many years later), traveled to perform at rodeos, state fairs, and other festivals across the country, where they made as much as $15,000 per performance. The duo were sometimes joined by their other Rawhide co-star, Sheb Wooley, who played Pete Nolan.

Clint Eastwood's Inconsistent Music Career Has Spanned Decades