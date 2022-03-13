Do you feel lucky? Then it's time to add this one to your collection.

The Clint Eastwood Legacy collection from Sideshow has its first members, and they are big ones. San Francisco Police Department inspector Harry Callahan, famously known as Dirty Harry, and The Man With No Name from the Dollars Trilogy now have a new 1/6 scale figure each, and they pay homage to two of Cinema’s most famous characters and anti-heroes. Eastwood first played the iconic characters in the 1960s and 1970s, at the height of a new wave of cinema-making that brought about other living legends such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola.

The most prominent feature in the 1/6 figures is undoubtedly the characters' (and Clint Eastwood’s) trademark scowl, which became a defining trait for protagonists with questionable morals in action-thrillers and westerns ever since. The figures are carefully crafted, hand-painted and Sideshow’s painters, designers, and sculptors worked directly with Eastwood himself in order to produce the most detailed and screen-accurate representation of the characters possible.

Also replicated in meticulous detail is Dirty Harry’s costume, which also involved decisions and inputs from Eastwood, who recalled his wardrobe time on set. The team ended up deciding on a custom-tailored fabric costume including a shirt, pants, a burgundy vest, a striped tie, a belt, a herringbone jacket with elbow patches, and a shoulder holster that fits beneath the jacket. Callahan comes with a police badge, a wristwatch, and a .44 magnum pistol which fits into his shoulder holder. The figure comes with seven hands in total, including a pair of fists, a pair of relaxed hands, a right pistol-holding hand, a left pistol-supporting hand, and a right hand for holding his badge.

For The Man With No Name, the Sideshow team replicated the weathering on his dusty and battered telescope crowned hat, the frayed edges of his trademark serape poncho, and even the rust on his spurs. The figure features several movie-accurate accessories, including his revolver (with the silver rattlesnake on the grip), a lever-action rifle, his cigarillo, and even the rock from the legendary three-way duel scene in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

When talking about the decision to bring the Clint Eastwood collection to Sideshow, Creative Director Tom Gillilland revealed that the decision was a no-brainer, and celebrated being able to work alongside the Oscar winner:

“Clint Eastwood is a cinematic legend. As an actor, he has portrayed some of the most iconic characters ever to be filmed. It has been a career high during my many decades in the collectibles industry to Art Direct these pieces, working exclusively and closely with Clint himself”.

Dirty Harry was directed by Don Siegel, who also directed Eastwood in Escape from Alcatraz. Its immense theatrical success – it grossed $36 million against a $4 million budget – spawned four sequels, all starring Eastwood. The Dollars trilogy was directed by Sergio Leone and the three films are considered western classics which feature a quiet but deadly Eastwood as an unnamed character that has his own sense of justice. To this day, both characters are referenced, copied and spoofed across Hollywood productions.

The new Dirty Harry and The Man With No Name figures are expected to ship in late 2022 or early 2023. You can preorder your copy at the Sideshow website, as well as check out all the other figures and items from iconic characters of several franchises such as DC, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pokémon, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, and many others.

Check out the figures below:

