Clint Eastwood is a man of many talents, and it is high time we had an influx of collectibles with his likeness. With new brilliant figures from Sideshow and Hot Toys coming out, seeing one of Eastwood seems like it would be an easy bet. This is why Sideshow's Legacy Collection of Eastwood's roles has been such an incredible treat for fans and a collection that all Eastwood fans and Sideshow collectors should be really excited about. Now, Sideshow has added yet another one of Eastwood's most iconic characters: William Munny!

Inspired by the character from the 1992 film Unforgiven, the figure captures "the aging outlaw’s rugged appearance as he returns for one last bounty hunting job." The official description of the figure goes on to say:

"The figure features a carefully crafted and unique portrait that reflects Eastwood’s aged appearance, complete with injuries, facial hair, and a steely-eyed gaze beneath the brim of his non-removable hat. William Munny wears a highly accurate, custom-tailored fabric costume extensively based on the screen-used costume, which our artists had access to during the creation process. The figure is dressed in weathered black pants, a red collared shirt, a black neckerchief, a faux-leather belt, and a duster jacket with two colored buttons as seen in the film. Munny can be displayed with or without the jacket, and the gun holster around his waist can be removed as well."

Which Clint Eastwood Characters Are in the Sideshow Collection?

Munny joins a long line of Eastwood characters in the collection which includes the likes of Harry Callahan, The Man With No Name, Josey Wales, and the Preacher. Worried this isn't something worthy of your collection? Well, don't be, these figures were approved by Eastwood himself! The beautiful figures are officially licensed to celebrate the work and legacy that Eastwood has had in Hollywood. After all, the collaboration was created with Eastwood himself to "ensure faithfulness and accuracy" to the figures which makes them a must-have! There are so many iconic roles from Eastwood's filmography and William Munny is one of the best of them. If it is Eastwood-approved, that's a perfect reason to make sure to pre-order yours for $290 today.

Unforgiven is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

