Where does your mind go when you hear the name Clint Eastwood? Is it his extensive array of movies behind the camera? Maybe you're more of a fan of his acting skills. A bit of both, perhaps? Either way, the man has undeniably left his forever mark on the entertainment industry across multiple genres, primarily focusing on the iconic backdrop of the American frontier.

His name is one unlikely to disappear from the world of entertainment. He's laid his extensive career to stay and provided arguably some of the best westerns of the last fifty years. From the likes of five-decade-old classics, including the 1960s Dollars Trilogy, to later success stories like Unforgiven and Pale Rider, his expansive display of talent both in front of and behind the camera won't be going anywhere any time soon.

10 'Joe Kidd' (1972)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

John Sturges directs this 1972 Revisionist Western centered on a former bounty hunter hired to track down a Mexican revolutionary leader who goes by the name of Luis Charma. Played by entertainment industry icon John Saxon, he stars alongside Clint as the titular character Joe Kidd and fellow industry star Robert Duvall as Frank Harlan. With all three men's careers spanning almost two centuries combined, the film was in more than capable hands.

Despite the film's relatively mixed feedback, Joe Kidd performed incredibly well at the box office at the time of its release. It became one of the highest-grossing Westerns of the year and is one of John Sturge's most successful final films. Under Sturge's direction, the screenplay was constructed by American novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard, a multi-award-winning industry professional whose career spanned decades.

9 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Taking place during the American Civil War in the early to mid-1960s, Clint Eastwood's introduction to the subgenre of Revisionist Westerns was formed with the release of The Outlaw Josey Wales in 1976. The just over two-hour feature met with critical and commercial success, having received over $31 million on a budget of just $3.7 million. The movie takes viewers on a journey of pure grittiness with the titular character, Josey Wales, as a man who'll stop at nothing to avenge his murdered wife and son.

Following their deaths, this once-standard Missouri farmer picks up a gun and practices shooting. Inspired by real historical events, he then proceeds to join a group of people under the leadership of one of the most notorious American Civil War guerrillas, William T. Anderson, A.K.A. "Bloody Bill." What follows is an edge-of-your-seat experience from start to finish. In addition to its critical and commercial success, The Outlaw Josey Wales was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the United States Library of Congress, earning it a forever home in the National Film Registry in 1996.

8 'Hang 'Em High' (1968)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

This Ted Post-directed Revisionist Western story came in 1968. It follows an innocent by the name of Jed Cooper, a man wrongfully lynched by a gang, whose leader, Captain Wilson, is played by Ed Begley. Hang 'Em High was met with critical and commercial acclaim, exceeding the James Bond films and becoming the most successful release by United Artists ever.

Clint Eastwood's eighth-highest-rated Western became a significant success. It served as The Malpaso Company, A.K.A. Malpaso Productions' first project, skyrocketing Clint's production company into the eyes of millions and prompting further success stories. Hang 'Em High is more than deserving of its high Tomatometer rating.

7 'For A Few Dollars More' (1965)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Directed by Sergio Leone, 1965's For A Few Dollars More is the second installment of the 1960s Dollars Trilogy. It is a follow-up to its predecessor, A Fistful of Dollars. However, it doesn't continue directly after the previous film's antics. In actuality, the best way to watch the trilogy could arguably be back to front, with this one being firmly in the middle.

However you may choose to watch them, Sergio Leone's Dollars trio has firmly welded itself in Western history, where it will undoubtedly remain for the foreseeable future. The iconic Spaghetti adventure stars Clint Eastwood as Joe, A.K.A. The Man With No Name, alongside Marianne Koch, Daniel Martín, Josef Egger, Wolfgang Lukschy, Gian Maria Volonté, Benito Stefanelli, and Bruno Carotenuto.

6 'Honkytonk Man' (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Loosely based on the real-life singer/songwriter Jimmie Rodgers, this 1982 Western Musical from Clint's direction takes audiences through the life of fictional man Red Stovall (Eastwood), a country singer trying to make it big at one of Nashville, Tennessee's most famous places of music, the Grand Ole Opry. Elements of drama and comedy pack this $2 million financial flop produced and directed by Clint.

Set during the Great Depression in South America, Honkytonk Man centers on Red as he battles tuberculosis, which gradually deteriorates his health further and further as the film progresses. Despite a rocky landing at the box office, this critically acclaimed country narrative is endearing and more than worth the watch, even if just because of the country musical enjoyed within.

5 'Pale Rider' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Ever heard of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse? They are biblical personifications of death, appearing in many forms of media throughout history. Consisting of Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death, the arrival of these four horsemen is said to bring about the end of times. In movies and TV shows like Supernatural, for example, they each wage a different embodiment of the apocalypse: hunger, conflict, illness, and, eventually, death for all. Eastwood's Pale Rider gets its title from the latter of the four, who rides a pale horse.

He plays a man known solely as The Preacher, given his choice of clerical collar, a stranger who appears out of nowhere in an Old Western California town. He rides on a pale horse and bares a mysterious persona, helping the area's locals against a mining baron, intimidating residents. Directed by Eastwood, this high-budget drama performed exceedingly well at the box office, earning over $41 million against a $6.9 million budget.

4 'High Plains Drifter' (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

After almost 20 years in front of the camera, Eastwood's directorial debut came in 1971 with the release of his first behind-the-lens film, Play Misty For Me. And two years later came his first Western as director. While Eastwood had almost two decades of industry experience under his belt by the early 1970s, he took a different approach to filmmaking when he traded his focus on on-screen talents for trying his hand at directing.

That being said, the 1971 release and High Plains Drifter allowed him to work simultaneously behind and in front of the camera. Against the backdrop of an American frontier mining town, he stars as an unnamed stranger hellbent on bringing corruption within to justice. Alongside Eastwood, are Verna Bloom as Sarah Belding and Mariana Hill as Callie Travers.

3 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Unforgiven is a 1992 film more than deserving of its nearly one hundred award nominations and wins. This classic Western movie was released 32 years ago. Directed by Eastwood as his third credit in the 1990s, it is arguably one of his most notable features, remaining so even more than three decades after its release.

For fans of the genre, this 131-minute drama is likely to be one of the first viewed by many in their deep dive into frontier-driven adventures. It's gritty, action-packed, and will have you firmly placed on the edge of your seat for its entirety. As for its overwhelming success, Unforgiven will go down in history as one of the best Westerns for decades to come.

2 'The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly' (1967)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

A long-time collaborator of Eastwood is Sergio Leone. The duo has worked together on multiple projects in their collective filmography, including Once Upon A Time in the West, Duck, You Sucker, and the instantly recognizable Dollars Trilogy. Made up of three films released just years apart, the trio's third and final installment, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly is arguably the most recognizable of the three.

While the film's title gives no clues to its connection with Sergio's Spaghetti trilogy, it is a significant part nonetheless. The movie is technically a prequel to both earlier installments within the franchise. Because of this, it's a favored place to start for those new to them who want a timeline-accurate viewing experience.

1 'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

What's that saying? "1st the worst, 2nd the best?" Well, that certainly doesn't apply to the Dollars trilogy. Not according to critics, anyway. In their eyes, first is most definitely the best, with a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes sealing the deal. 1964's A Fistful of Dollars was released as the first addition to Leone's famous Spaghetti trio, and it set the stage for two more over the coming three years.

A Fistful of Dollars introduced the world to Eastwood's character, The Man With No Name, and from then on, the trilogy quickly rocketed into success, garnering many awards nominations and wins for both the cast and crew. In addition to critical acclaim, the movie performed well, grossing $14.5 million at the box office on an estimated budget between $200-$225 thousand.

