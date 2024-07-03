Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Clipped finale.

The Big Picture Donald Sterling's racist comments led to a lifetime ban from the NBA and the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers.

V. Stiviano felt the harsh repercussions of the leaked tape and her involvement with Sterling.

The Clipped finale highlights the impact of the scandal on not only the Sterlings, but Doc Rivers, Stiviano, and the Clippers players themselves.

Based on ESPN's 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, FX's limited series Clipped came to an end this week, wrapping up the shocking Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neill) scandal and its effect on the Los Angeles Clippers and the NBA at large. When Sterling's assistant/mistress V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) leaks a tape in which Sterling tells her not to bring Black people to his games (among other racist comments), it sends shock waves throughout the NBA community and sparks outrage all over social media.

The final episode shows that, despite his lifetime ban from the NBA, Sterling walked away from the ordeal financially unscathed and never took responsibility or genuinely apologized for his actions. The finale also sees Coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) reflecting on his role in the Clippers protest, Shelly (Jacki Weaver) making excuses for her husband, and other Clippers employees pondering their own complicity in Sterling's decades-long history of racism. Here's where Donald and Shelly Sterling, V. Stiviano, Coach Rivers, and the Clippers squad end up in the Clipped finale and real life.

Donald and Shelly Sterling Were Forced to Relinquish Ownership of the LA Clippers

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (Darin Cooper) issues Donald Sterling a lifetime ban from the NBA and a $2.5 million fine, he also announces he will force the sale of the Clippers. As a 50% owner, Shelly meets with Silver to discuss the sale, who gives her 10 days to find a buyer before they sell it at auction. The team was owned by a Sterling family trust, meaning both she and Donald would have to sign off, but Shelly later mentions to her lawyers that they revised the trust a few months prior, so that if one of them becomes mentally incompetent, they could be removed as co-trustee.

Shelly and her lawyers take advantage of this amendment and have Donald assessed by a neurologist, who diagnoses him with Alzheimer's. After fielding a number of potential buyers, Shelly eventually sells the Clippers to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for $2 billion, a huge profit compared to the $12.5 million they paid when they bought the team in 1981. Donald was not satisfied with this, however, and ended up suing the NBA for $1 billion, citing a large-scale conspiracy to oust him as owner of the team, but would later settle in 2016.

Sterling is portrayed as a truly terrible person, but Clipped doesn't let Shelly off the hook, showing her complicity in her husband's behavior and active participation in housing discrimination years prior. She toys with the idea of leaving Donald, but ultimately sticks by his side even after his notorious interview with Anderson Cooper, insisting that her husband is not a racist. Despite filing for divorce in 2015, Donald and Shelly reconciled in 2016 and remain married to this day.

Sterling, now 90 years old, has stayed away from the public eye since the scandal and his 2017 interview with NBC News during which he claimed he's "as happy as [he's] ever been." He's still incredibly wealthy thanks to the many properties he owns throughout Los Angeles, and even landed on Forbes' 2024 billionaires list, boasting a net worth of $4 billion.

V. Stiviano Faded From the Public Eye After the Scandal

Despite her thirst for fame, V. Stiviano did not end up becoming the next Kim Kardashian. In the Clipped finale, V finds herself at the center of a lawsuit with Shelly, is forced to say goodbye to the red Ferrari Donald gave her, and gets kicked out of her duplex. The real Stiviano was ultimately ordered to pay back the $2.6 million worth of gifts — including the Ferrari, two Bentleys, and a Range Rover — that Sterling had given her. In the finale, V also makes up with her friend Deja (Yvonna Pearson) before they're harassed and called racial slurs by a group of white men in a bar, leaving V's face bruised. This isn't exactly how it played out in real life, but Stiviano was the victim of a similar hate crime in New York in 2014.

Though several former Clippers players like JJ Redick, DeAndre Jordan, and Jamal Crawford have since voiced their opinions on the series, Stiviano has yet to comment. Her last public outing was in December 2019, and though her Instagram account remains active, she hasn't posted since 2015 and has also remained largely out of the public eye.

Doc Rivers and the Clippers Failed to Win a Championship

After Sterling is banned from the NBA and forced to sell the team, Coach Rivers is satisfied with this punishment but is left wondering whether he should have done more to meaningfully protest Sterling's racism and encourage his players to boycott when they had the chance. As for the Clippers team themselves, in the finale, they gather in a hotel room to watch Sterling's Anderson Cooper interview. Despite losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, they walk away from the ordeal as a stronger team, and Chris Paul (J. Alphonse Nicholson) leaves us with this poignant quote: "They own the teams, but we own the league."

Doc Rivers would remain with the Clippers until he stepped down in 2020. He was hired as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers shortly after, until he was fired in 2023. As of January 2024, Rivers serves as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Paul and Jordan remain active in the NBA, Crawford retired in 2022 and now works as an NBA analyst, and Blake Griffin announced his retirement in April 2024 after 14 seasons. Redick retired in 2021 and went on to build a successful career as a podcaster and NBA broadcaster before he was named the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers last month. Out of the members of the Clippers squad we get to know in Clipped, only Matt Barnes would eventually win a championship after signing with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. In the ten years since the scandal, the Los Angeles Clippers still have yet to win an NBA championship.

All episodes of Clipped are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

