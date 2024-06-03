One of basketball history's most notorious controversies is coming to light again with Hulu's new dramatic series, Clipped. Named after the Los Angeles Clippers, the new series will showcase how the team's owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neil), fell out of grace following accusations of racism, workplace abuse, and more. Not only does it showcase Sterling's behavior, it also reveals how the owner's actions dramatically affected the team and it's staff in the public eye.

At the center of Sterling's many scandals are three central characters. These include legendary NBA coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne), Donald Sterling's wife Shelly Sterling (Jacki Weaver), and Donald Sterling's assistant and mistress V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman). To find out how all these characters grapple with an unprecedented scandal, as well as the show's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Clipped.

Clipped (2024) "Clipped" is set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles Clippers' tumultuous 2013 season under Coach Doc Rivers. The story unravels when team owner Donald Sterling's racist comments come to light, causing chaos both on and off the court. The series portrays the internal power struggle within the Clippers' organization, focusing on the conflict between Sterling, his wife Shelly, and his assistant V. Stiviano. As Rivers attempts to steer the team towards a championship, he faces the daunting task of maintaining morale and unity amidst the scandal. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Kelly AuCoin , Michael Heidemann , Jock McKissic , Laurence Fishburne , Ed O'Neill , Jacki Weaver , Petri Hawkins Byrd Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gina Welch Writers Gina Welch Streaming Service(s) Hulu Directors Kevin Bray Expand

When is 'Clipped' Coming Out?

The first two episodes of Clipped will be dribbling onto Hulu on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. New episodes of the six-episode limited series will be premiering every following Tuesday until July 2nd, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Clipped'?

The only place to watch Clipped when it officially airs this June is on Hulu. Clipped is headlining a solid lineup for Hulu's 2024 season, with it including the novel adaptation Queenie, the fashion designer biopic Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, and the third season of the Letterkenny spin-off Shoresy. June is also the month when audiences can return to the hectic restaurant world of The Bear in Season 3.

Does 'Clipped' Have a Trailer?

The main trailer for Clipped was released by Hulu on April 25th, introducing audiences everywhere to the Clippers organization during the mid-2010s. The trailer begins with a hopeful disposition, with a charismatic Sterling introducing an audience to the new head coach of the Clippers, Doc Rivers - a legendary coach and former player who had previously been coaching the Boston Celtics for almost a decade. What should have been the first step for a new dynasty for the Clippers soon turned into a public relations nightmare when new information comes to light.

Rivers notices almost instantly that Sterling's assistant, V. Stiviano, seems to have a keen interest in the operations of the team. Even more so, she also appears to have an unusually close relationship, which doesn't go unnoticed by Sterling's wife, Shelly. Things take an even more audacious and shocking turn when recorded footage showcases Sterling making some incredibly derogatory and racist remarks toward black people, which does not go over well with either Rivers or the rest of the Lakers team. While many see this as the fall of a fledgling dynasty, others see the fall of Donald Sterling as the chance for new ambitions.

Who Stars in 'Clipped'?

Laurence Fishburne will be playing NBA legend Doc Rivers, just a few months ahead of the beloved actor's debut in The Witcher universe as the fan-favorite character Regis. Fishburne is undoubtedly very well-known for his iconic roles in the action movie world, having played Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy and having played The Bowery King in the John Wick saga. Fishburne bears an almost uncanny resemblance to Doc Rivers, and rather unfortunately for Ed O'Neil, he also looks rather similar to Donald Sterling. O'Neil's turn as the repugnant disgraced NBA team owner is a rare flirt in the dramatic for the actor, who is typically at home with beloved sitcoms like Married... with Children and Modern Family.

Also in the cast of Clipped is two-time Oscar-nominee Jacki Weaver, who will be playing Donald Sterling's wife Jackie. Weaver received her notable Academy Award nominations via her stand-out performances in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook. She's joined by The Last Man on Earth and Dopesick star Cleopatra Coleman as Sterling's mistress and assistant, V. Stiviano.

The rest of the cast of Clipped includes:

Kelly AuCoin (Billions) as Clippers president Andy Roeser

(Billions) as Clippers president Jock McKissic (Mayor of Kingstown) as NBA forward Glen 'Big Baby' Davis

(Mayor of Kingstown) as NBA forward Sheldon Bailey (Game Shakers) as NBA center DeAndre Jordan

(Game Shakers) as NBA center Austin Scott (A Jazzman's Blues) as NBA power forward Blake Griffin

(A Jazzman's Blues) as NBA power forward Charlie McElveen (The Creator) as pro player and sports analyst JJ Reddick

(The Creator) as pro player and sports analyst Petri Hawkins Byrd (Judge Judy) as player and coach Alvin Gentry

(Judge Judy) as player and coach Mike Miller (Grey's Anatomy) as future Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

(Grey's Anatomy) as future Clippers coach Jourdan Sweeney (BMF) as NBA forward Jared Dudley

(BMF) as NBA forward Clifton Davis (Iron Fist) as player, coach, and team executive Elgin Baylor

(Iron Fist) as player, coach, and team executive Jack Topalian (Emily the Criminal) as V. Stiviano's lawyer Mac Nehoray

(Emily the Criminal) as V. Stiviano's lawyer Corbin Bernsen (The Curse) as Shelly Sterling's lawyer Pierce O'Donnell

What is 'Clipped' About?

Image via Hulu

The official plot synopsis of Clipped reads as follows:

FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. The limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Who is Making 'Clipped'?

Image via Hulu

Clipped is created by Gina Welch, who has a fairly extensive history working with FX and Hulu. Welch has previously worked on the anthology drama series Feud, the Steven King-inspired horror saga Castle Rock, and the cult detective series Under the Banner of Heaven. Clipped is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 segment by Ramona Shelburne, with co-writers including Rembert Browne, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, and Tracey Scott Wilson.

Clipped will also feature:

Directing by Kevin Bray (Succession)

(Succession) Music by Wendy Wang (American Born Chinese)

(American Born Chinese) Cinematography by Bryce Fortner (Ingrid Goes West) and Jonathan Furmanski (Life & Beth)

(Ingrid Goes West) and (Life & Beth) Editing by Susana Benaim (The Dropout) and Todd Downing (Russian Doll)

(The Dropout) and (Russian Doll) Production design by L.J. Houdyshell (Dead to Me)

(Dead to Me) Art direction by Brett Hatcher (Dave)

Where is Donald Sterling Now?

Image via AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

Following the massive and inescapable controversy, Donald Sterling eventually departed the Clippers team completely in 2014. The Sterling family reached an agreement to sell the team for $2 billion to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. Shelly Sterling, who remains married to Donald Sterling to this day despite the various cheating and racism scandals, was the one who oversaw the team's sale after Sterling was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.