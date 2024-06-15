The Big Picture Clipped focuses mostly on Donald Sterling and Doc Rivers, but is at its best when it delves into the LA Clippers' team dynamics.

Clipped's attention to detail in portraying the Clippers players, especially Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, brings a sense of realism to the series.

Episode 3 showcases the Clippers team's internal struggle and decision-making process after the Sterling tape was publicized.

FX's Clipped, which tells the story of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling's (Ed O'Neill) leaked racist tape and how it shook up the NBA, draws heavily from real life. The series bounces back and forth between Clippers head coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne), Donald and Shelly (Jacki Weaver) Sterling, and Sterling's mistress V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman), but Clipped is at its best when it focuses on the Clippers players themselves.

While Clippers executives are accustomed to Sterling's abrasive personality, no one experiences his inappropriate behavior quite like the Clippers players do. We really see Sterling's sense of entitlement in his interactions with the players, whether he's barging into the locker room, parading Blake Griffin (Austin Scott) around his White Party, or demanding Chris Paul (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Matt Barnes (Sarunas J. Jackson) sing happy birthday to him in an elevator. The players aren't defined by their interactions with Sterling, however, and we get to see both the camaraderie and tension among the members of the team as they prepare for the playoffs and deal with the fallout of the Sterling tape.

Clipped (2024) "Clipped" is set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles Clippers' tumultuous 2013 season under Coach Doc Rivers. The story unravels when team owner Donald Sterling's racist comments come to light, causing chaos both on and off the court. The series portrays the internal power struggle within the Clippers' organization, focusing on the conflict between Sterling, his wife Shelly, and his assistant V. Stiviano. As Rivers attempts to steer the team towards a championship, he faces the daunting task of maintaining morale and unity amidst the scandal. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Kelly AuCoin , Michael Heidemann , Jock McKissic , Laurence Fishburne , Ed O'Neill , Jacki Weaver , Petri Hawkins Byrd Creator(s) Gina Welch

'Clipped' Incorporates Real Details About the Los Angeles Clippers Players

Clipped succeeds in incorporating true-to-life details to paint a vivid picture of the characters involved in the scandal. Fishburne nails coach Doc Rivers' famously raspy voice, though some of the casting choices for the Clippers players are better than others. Austin Scott doesn't bear much resemblance to Blake Griffin, but Sarunas J. Jackson and Sheldon Bailey are much better suited to their real life counterparts, Matt Barnes and DeAndre Jordan, respectively. There are a number of real details about the members of the Clippers team that are incorporated into Clipped, which helps in its depiction of the players as the real, multifaceted people they are off the court, despite their minimal screen time. We hear about JJ Reddick's (Charlie McElveen) obsessive personality and see Barnes smoking marijuana on game day, but the most attention to detail is paid to Paul and Jordan.

Chris Paul, for example, really did wear glasses and a goofy fake mustache as his fictional twin "Cliff Paul" for a series of State Farm commercials, and was an intense, hyper-competitive teammate. He's one of the best point guards of all time, but is perhaps equally well known for being a bit of a jerk to his opponents and even his own teammates, including the Clippers' star player Blake Griffin. Clipped shows this tension between Paul and Griffin as they fight over who deserves to be the leader of the team, and the way Paul gets under the skin of the rest of his teammates. They hate the sound of his voice and his demanding attitude, and we even see Jordan get down on his knees to imitate him in the locker room, poking fun at his height.

DeAndre Jordan's personality is also on full display in Clipped, like his affinity for the Chinese water dragon, his pre-game mediation ritual, and the overall goofiness and good vibes he brought to the team. The series highlights his friendship with Griffin and even references Jordan's love of Harry Potter. In Episode 2, he can be seen reading one of the Harry Potter books while icing his ankle before a game, with his Chinese water dragon resting dutifully on his shoulder.

Episode 3 Gives Insight Into the Clippers Silent Team Protest

Close

It's interesting to see the evolution of the Clippers' team dynamic as they roast each other during practice and mess around on the bus after a big win, but in Episode 3, the things they playfully mock about each other become real points of contention. While they discuss what course of action to take in terms of protesting Sterling in Game 4, this team full of big personalities butt heads in a number of ways, and Coach Rivers insists they make a unified decision. Jordan states his intention to boycott and Paul gets emotional about the kind of example he would be setting for his kids should they decide to play, but doesn't want to throw away everything they've worked so hard for. Barnes expresses anger that this responsibility is being placed on them now considering Sterling's decades-long history of racism that went unchallenged, and Griffin voices his frustration at facing a different level of pressure thanks to his public image and sponsors trying to dictate his actions. The players often poke fun at Reddick for being the only white guy on the team, but when he also agrees to boycott, Barnes shoots him down, not wanting to hear the opinion of the one white person in the room.

Ultimately, it's Coach Rivers who guides their decision-making by telling them about Black athletes like Jesse Owens, who won a gold medal at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who staged a silent protest by giving the Black Power salute at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. The team collectively agrees to go forward with Game 4, but Barnes suggests they stage their own symbolic protest, which they do by turning their warm-up jerseys inside out to obscure the Clippers logo, and discarding their Clippers branded long-sleeves at center court. Only Rivers and the Clippers players themselves know what was really discussed in that team meeting, but seeing the players talk about how the tape affected them both personally and professionally makes for a riveting scene.

Clipped focuses primarily on Rivers, Sterling, and Stiviano, and the Clippers players themselves often fall by the wayside, but the series is at its best when it reminds us how the players were affected by Sterling's racism. It's the players who were objectified and treated like property, and they're the ones who end up facing some of the harshest public criticism after the tape was leaked. The limited time Clipped does spend on the players, and the real life details that are incorporated to flesh out their characters, have made for some of the most compelling moments of the series thus far.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Clipped is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

WATCH ON HULU