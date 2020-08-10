Clive Barker’s ‘Books of Blood’ Gets Appropriately Spooky October Release Date on Hulu

Hulu’s anthology feature-film take on Clive Barker’s Books of Blood officially has a debut date smackdab in the middle of Spooky Season 2020: October 7. Directed by Brannon Braga (The Orville) and produced, strangely enough, by Seth MacFarlane‘s Fuzzy Door, Books of Blood will adapt three stories from Barker’s landmark short story collections.

Books of Blood stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen.

No word yet on which stories are getting the film treatment here, but Barker’s tales have a solid track record. Just some examples: His “The Forbidden” became horror classic Candyman, the 1986 novella “The Hellbound Heart” transformed into the Hellraiser franchise, and the truly disturbing “The Midnight Meat Train” became a feature film starring Bradley Cooper in 2008. The author’s stories are as varied in quality as you’d expect from anyone with that much output, but at his best Barker blends dark fantasy, body horror, and unspeakable horniness better than anyone. Let’s see how weird with it Hulu is trying to get.

Check out the film’s official poster below. Books of Blood hits Hulu on Wednesday, October 7. For more on what’s happening over at Hulu, here’s the trailer for the criminally underrated PEN15 season 2. (It sounds like a weird segway but if you’re of the age that Books of Blood is important to you, you’ll find a lot to love in PEN15.)

Here’s the official synopsis for Clive Barker’s Books of Blood: