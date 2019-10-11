Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’ With Clive Owen and Julianne Moore Coming to Apple TV

0

Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story is coming to a small screen near you, with Clive Owen (Gemini Man) reuniting with his Children of Men co-star, Julianne Moore, who will also executive produce (with J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson). Owen will play Scott, Lisey’s late husband. The prolific King has apparently fallen on hard times of late, as evidenced by his astounding output. Either that, or “Stephen King” is a league of writers (ya know, like Shakespeare) churning out literature at a rate never before seen.

Speaking of rates, King will make a little more with Lisey’s Story. Deadline reports that he’s adapted his own work, writing all eight episodes of the limited series himself.

Apple TV+ will carry the show, which comes from Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

2019 has already been a tremendous year for King, who saw theatrical releases of It: Chapter Two and Pet Sematary. He’s also got the forthcoming Doctor Sleep on November 8, as well as the second season premiere of Castle Rock on October 23. If that wasn’t enough, The Stand series is in production for 2020.

The launch of Apple TV+ is set for November 1, with titles such as the Jason Mamoa-starring sci-fi series, See, and Servant, a horror/thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan.

Here’s a plot summary of Lisey’s Story novel: