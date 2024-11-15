The battle between light and dark sometimes causes a shadow, like in Hulu's Cloak and Dagger. In the Marvel Comics Freeform superhero series, a twist of fate brings together two teenagers from very different backgrounds in present-day New Orleans. The Cloak and Dagger original comic series had a strong focus on the war on drugs. Much like The Penquin, Cloak and Dagger is a more gritty street-level tale. In a show about superpowers, it manages to address some pretty disturbing themes, including teen homelessness and drug use. A chance encounter sees Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) crossing paths with Tandy (Olivia Holt) after the pair are both involved in a car accident linked to the Roxxon Oil Company, which broadly ties Cloak and Dagger to other Marvel properties.

Survivors' Guilt Is a Common Theme Through 'The Penguin' & 'Cloak and Dagger'

Both Cloak and Dagger experience childhood trauma at a very young age. An explosion at Roxxon would bond the two teens even before discovering the symbiotic nature of their mysterious powers; the explosion is how Tandy's dad and Tyrone's brother die, though the circumstances surrounding them differ. Ty does his best to move forward after his brother's death and make his parents proud. His obsession with the pursuit of his brother's killer leads him to lash out at school. It affects his relationship with his girlfriend, Evita (Noëlle Renée Bercy), who even takes steps to help him understand his powers, even though she is unaware of them.

Much like Ty, Tandy is dealing with her guilt in a destructive way. Cloak strives to give himself a more stable life, while Dagger is constantly on the run. She runs scams with her boyfriend Liam (Carl Lundstedt), although her street life seems self-inflicted. Tyrone feels the guilt of surviving his brothers' shooting, and it constantly weighs on him. Their paths are inadvertently crossed due to an explosion at a Roxxon Oil rig, a seemingly random event that has a ripple effect on everyone in New Orleans, especially those below the poverty line. A similar catastrophic event happened in The Penguin; Victor is only pulled into Oz's (Colin Farrell) world because of the aftermath of the flooding set up in the closing moments of The Batman and the choice to pursue violent justice is very similar to Victor's (Rhenzy Feliz) journey in The Penguin, albeit with less villainous tendencies.

Both Series Tackle Some Dark Issues

The slow burn of Cloak and Dagger coming to terms with their powers changes when they begin their fight against a mutual enemy, Roxxon. A common theme between The Penguin and Cloak and Dagger is the effects of drug abuse, but the former focuses on how it affects its victims. While Oz Cobb attempts to build his drop empire in The Penquin, Ty calls the drug trade in Cloak and Dagger a poison. It hits home for Ty when he discovers that his friend Rockwell (Deric Augustine) is not only involved in his brother's death but is convinced it was necessary. His illusion of control is paralleled with Victor's allegiance to Oz — it's ultimately seen as a choice and is also one initially born out of necessity. Ty's frustration over the protection surrounding Connors is compounded when he is met with the police corruption that protects him, a harsh reality of being a person of color in the deep South.

More Comic Book Stories Should Focus on Lesser-Known Characters

Cloak and Dagger is a unique mix for a Marvel TV show. Its darker tone and heavy-handed subject matter separate it from the pack by giving broad but important connections to the MCU. It has a larger focus on neighborhood street-level crime and a handful of Easter eggs implies it exists somewhere within the now-defunct Netflix Marvel Universe. Sadly, Cloak and Dagger was cancelled by Freeform after 2 seasons. The duo briefly appeared in another Marvel Hulu Series, The Runaways — coincidentally in which Penquin's Feliz played Alex Wilder. Cloak and Dagger were B-tier characters at best in the comics. The exploration of lesser-known characters makes a strong case for why smaller-scale superhero adaptations are needed. Without it, we wouldn't have been given a glimpse into the inner workings of Sofia (Cristin Milioti) and the Falcone family in The Penquin, or seen a captivating pair of teens fighting for the streets and soul of New Orleans in Cloak and Dagger.

Cloak & Dagger Release Date June 7, 2018 Network Freeform

Cloak and Dagger is available to stream on HULU in the U.S.

