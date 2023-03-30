For some people, a life without children is bliss. But for Dianna Agron, it turns into a nightmare in Hulu's upcoming horror feature Clock. In it, Agron's character Ella enrolls in a clinical trial meant to "fix" her biological clock. However, things quickly go south the farther into the trial she gets. Ahead of the film's release on April 28, Hulu has released the official trailer.

The trailer wastes no time in establishing the pressures that Ella faces from all sides, first introducing her as her friends pile on the questions about why she doesn't have or want children — even though she wants to want to have kids. Despite their views on Ella's choices, she seems fairly content in what she does to lead a fulfilling life. Everything takes on a darker tone, though, as the constant bombardment of others' opinions begins to weigh more heavily on her, soon prompting her to pursue the trial. But as we all know by now, unsettling music -- fittingly paired with a ticking clock -- never foreshadows good things, which Ella quickly realizes as her life takes some weird turns as her body begins to experience the effects.

Clock also goes beyond the surface, using its genre to explore the negative impact societal pressures can have on a person -- and in this case, women. Writer and director Alexis Jacknow told EW that creating a horror film was the right way on approaching the subject. She states that horror is "a really great genre for getting out message-based material." She adds that she "got to talk about female body autonomy in a movie that's going to be on Hulu because it's a horror film." The comment aligns well with other similar horror films surrounding motherhood and pregnancy, such as Huesera: The Bone Woman and Baby Ruby.

Image via Hulu

Who Else Is Involved in Clock?

Alongside Agron, the movie stars Melora Hardin (The Office) as the doctor spearheading the clinical trial, Jay Ali (Carnival Row) as Ella's husband, and Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven) as Ella's father. It was developed by 20th Digital Studio, with Jenna Cavelle, David Worthen Brooks, and Arbi Pedrossian as executive producers. Leal Niam serves as producer, with Alex Hansen as co-producer. Clock marks Jacknow's directorial debut. She previously directed short films such as The One Who Brung You and episodes of Love Daily.

Clock makes it world premiere March 31 at the Overlook Film Festival. It begins streaming on Hulu on April 28. Watch the trailer below: