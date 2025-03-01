There's no mistaking any other film from a Spike Lee joint. The director's vibrant personality and distinct iconography are imbued into his films, from his searing dramas to inventive genre exercises. Remaking Akira Kurosawa's High and Low is a fool's errand on paper, but Lee, whose upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest, is a reinterpretation of the legendary crime classic from 1963, will undoubtedly place his authorial stamp on it, taking its DNA and reshaping it to fit his unique vision and sensibilities. It's hard to imagine anyone else directing any Lee picture, but if there's one fellow director of his who carries a similar level of auteurism and creative panache, it is Martin Scorsese. One of Lee's most overlooked gems, Clockers, a gritty, soulfully charged New York-set crime drama, was almost directed by Scorsese, and Lee did his best remix of the archetypal Scorsese crime saga.

'Clockers' Was Almost a Martin Scorsese Film

A decade following The Color of Money, written by Richard Price, Scorsese would team up with the crime novelist again, this time for a more personal film. Clockers, based on Price's novel, who adapted his own book for the screen, looked like a slam dunk for Scorsese. Instead, he opted to direct another crime epic for Universal Pictures, Casino. Having already made Do the Right Thing and Crooklyn for the studio, Lee was brought in as a replacement, while Scorsese, a mentor, peer, and friend of Lee's, stayed on as a producer. Despite their intersection of styles and interests, particularly as the prominent voices of New York City, Clockers saw an overnight transformation upon the change in the director's chair, likely including the budget and marketing push. When Lee signed on, he drastically altered the script, shifting the focus away from the trials and tribulations of the white cops and toward the relentless cycle of violence and peril in the lives of drug dealers.

While the poster prominently highlights Harvey Keitel and John Turturro as homicide detectives, Clockers follows Strike (Mekhi Phifer), a street-level dealer whose constant battle to evade the law and satisfy his druglord boss, Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo), takes a complicated turn when he becomes entangled in a murder investigation. The film, followed from the perspective of the criminal gangland and the day-to-day fatalistic threats that follow its inhabitants, draws instant parallels to Scorsese's oeuvre, particularly Mean Streets, Goodfellas, and The Departed, and its political commentary surrounding the futile war on drugs in America would later be echoed in the acclaimed HBO drama, The Wire. From classic noir to the Black New Wave of the 1990s, headlined by films like Boyz n the Hood and Menace II Society, Clockers samples all forms of cinematic language and social reflection into one indelible expression. The film's poster, modeled after Anatomy of a Murder, may have leaned too far into homage and veered into plagiarism, as renowned poster artist Saul Bass denounced the poster for its apparent similarities.

Spike Lee's Soulful Reflection of Crime and Reformation in 'Clockers'