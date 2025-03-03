To today’s audiences, Monty Python’s Flying Circus star John Cleese is best known for his Oscar-nominated work on 1988’s A Fish Called Wanda opposite Kevin Kline, his work as Q in Pierce Brosnan’s Bond films, or, more recently, his copious voice work in the Shrek franchise and other big-budget animated movies. However, a little-known 1986 film shows the Oscar nominee at his comedic best. Here’s why Clockwise is definitely worth a watch.

‘Clockwise’ Is a Perfect British Farce

Image via Thorn EMI Screen Entertainment

Clockwise stars Cleese as Mr. Stimpson, the headmaster in charge of an ordinary high school who has been elected to the prestigious job of leading the Headmasters’ Conference. Stimpson knows this is a big step up for him – all the previous incumbents have been the heads of famous private schools – so he is determined to give a barnstorming speech. All he has to do is get there – but a series of ridiculous mishaps sees him getting further and further away from his goal.

The plot may sound lightweight, but it is elevated by a perfectly pitched script by playwright Michael Frayn, whose endless supply of natural-sounding misunderstandings between characters and uncanny knack for putting Stimpson in the worst possible position at the worst possible moment firmly situates the film in the farce genre. Stimpson misses his train – leaving his speech on his seat – and finds himself without a car or means of transport to get to the conference. He chances upon a senior, Laura (Sharon Maiden), who he cajoles into driving him to the conference. But his own anxieties get the better of him, as he vandalizes a phone box in frustration at being unable to phone the conference to inform them of his delay, and part-kidnaps an old flame, Pat, to help them get there on time, now chased by the police. Brilliant performances by TV stalwarts Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Pat and Alison Steadman (Orphan Black) as Stimpson’s wife Gwenda offer solid support.

Related Don't Forget the Unofficial Seventh Member of Monty Python None of Monty Python's work would be the same without Carol Cleveland.

John Cleese Is Unmissable As Stimpson in 'Clockwise'