Working on a Stanley Kubrick film challenges an actor's mental fortitude. Between shooting countless takes, an interminable shoot, and playing unsettling characters teetering on the brink of destruction, working for Kubrick takes a toll on the mind. More than not, actors show little regret working with a master like Kubrick. In some cases, like Malcolm McDowell, the star of Kubrick's dystopian take on crime and punishment in the near future, A Clockwork Orange, his productions can take a physical toll on his actors. While filming the most disturbing scene (Alex's clinical trial) where he forcibly watches vignettes of depraved violence, the anguish McDowell conveys wasn't all pretend, as he experienced a painful eye injury that had a lasting impact after shooting.

Malcolm McDowell's Cornea Was Scratched During 'A Clockwork Orange's Brainwashing Scene

Kubrick, a true provocateur, pushing the boundaries of film formalism and culture, made his most audacious movie in 1971 with A Clockwork Orange. Based on the novel by Anthony Burgess, the film follows Alex (McDowell), a teenage hoodlum and leader of a gang in dystopian Britain, lurking in the shadows barbarically assaulting random citizens for fun. Mired in controversy upon release, A Clockwork Orange is quintessential Kubrick, a uniquely crafted, esoteric world that taps into the dark core of humanity and society. Malcolm McDowell gives one of the director's finest lead performances, portraying a teen with nihilistic behavioral tendencies with a touch of class. The Beethoven-loving criminal quickly becomes a hopeless victim of a dehumanizing rehabilitation system, and Alex's broken soul is dynamically put on the screen by McDowell.

In an interview with The Guardian, McDowell discussed the damaging experience of filming the brainwashing sequence. In the scene, McDowell's eyelids were held open by clamps, but luckily, his eyes were anesthetized, and he couldn't feel the lid locks scraping them. Administering the stunt was performed by a real-life doctor, who is seen in the movie, who regularly put artificial teardrops in his eyes so that they wouldn't dry out. The doctor was also responsible for reading a line of dialogue, which McDowell called a "big mistake." (His duties as an actor distracted him from focusing his attention on McDowell's optical needs.) Being a non-professional actor, the doctor flubbed his lines. McDowell humorously remarked, "I mean, Jesus, doc, it doesn’t matter, just get those drops in," when recalling the moment with The Guardian. Immediately after the shoot, McDowell learned that his corneas were scratched, and he suffered an unprecedented level of pain. Upon waking up the next morning after receiving an injection of morphine, he felt like he had a "whole sack of sand" in his eyes. Luckily, his eyes healed quickly, and he didn't suffer any long-term vision conditions, although the psychological impact of this event lingers.

Stanley Kubrick Can Be Incredibly Difficult With Actors

Unfortunately, accidents are inevitable in a movie production, but the damage to Malcolm McDowell's eyes on the set of A Clockwork Orange was preventable. Reciting lines in a Kubrick film is incredibly challenging for the most skilled actors. When a non-professional actor like the doctor is given performance duties, a doctor who is responsible for the safety of the principal star, something is bound to go awry. Kubrick is notorious for his cutthroat treatment of actors and Machiavellian approach to extracting what he wanted from his stars on camera. To execute one scene in The Shining, Kubrick did not feel satisfied until shooting 148 takes. During the filming of Dr. Strangelove, he tricked George C. Scott, who wanted to play his role earnestly, into believing that his comedic takes were merely "practice takes" and not footage intended for the final cut. While the claim that Kubrick tormented the late Shelley Duvall on the set of The Shining is misleading, he undoubtedly had an extreme level of commitment and precision to his craft.

Kubrick, much like the clinic's treatment of Alex in A Clockwork Orange, put McDowell through the wringer. In another Guardian interview, the actor revealed that he was on the receiving end of a spit on countless takes. Describing the agonizing feeling when the anesthetic wore off, he remembered banging his head against a wall, and, according to McDowell, Kubrick was merely concerned about when he would be able to get his next shot. In this interview, he recalled that Kubrick lied to him about receiving a percentage of the film's profit. "It was a terrible way to treat me after I’d given so much of myself, but I got over it," McDowell said. He talks candidly about his troubled experience with Kubrick, but even McDowell, with a scratched cornea and spit on his face, cannot deny the everlasting power and brilliance of A Clockwork Orange.

