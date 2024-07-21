The Big Picture Clone Commander Scorch gets a new collectible figure from The Bad Batch show, featuring highly detailed armor and accessories.

Scorch's sad ending in the series finale highlights the struggles of clones controlled by The Empire's inhibitor chips.

While it's uncertain if The Bad Batch members will return, possibilities remain open for spin-offs or supporting roles for the elite clones.

One character from Star Wars: The Bad Batch who chooses the wrong side and meets an unfortunate end is being honored with a new collectible. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new figure of Clone Commander Scorch based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3. Like all other clones in the show, Scorch is voiced by the legendary Dee Bradley Baker, who has lent his voice to more movie and TV productions than almost anyone. The new Scorch figure will only debut 3,000 figures in select markets around the world, and even comes with highly detailed armor, an LED light-up function, a pistol, rifle, thermal detonator, backpack, and display case.

Scorch dies in The Bad Batch series finale when Hunter and Crosshair shoot him, and he falls off the balcony. His death ultimately feels sad because The Empire has its hooks in his brain and would never allow him or any other clone to feel like a real person. The saddest part of all? Scorch and The Bad Batch could have very well been friends if he had also been able to remove his inhibitor chip and wasn't so set on following orders. He was undoubtedly dealt a bad hand, but he made the most out of it, and although working for Royce Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) isn't the kind of thing you can remove from a resume, he at least deserved a fair chance to redeem himself free of the chip.

Will the Bad Batch Ever Been Seen in Star Wars Again?

It's unknown if any members of The Bad Batch will ever be seen in live-action or animation going forward, but the series left the door open for plenty of possibilities. After seeing Omega train with Asajj Ventress, the two of them can reunite in a spin-off series in which different members of The Bad Batch make cameos or play supporting roles. While it's unlikely Clone Force 99 will ever feature in a headlining capacity in a show or movie, they are still a valuable member of skilled and loyal clones who will almost certainly be looking for work and could prove useful for anyone in another show or movie willing to hire them.

The Clone Commander Scorch Hot Toys Figure is not yet available for sale. Check out the new look at the figure above and stream all three seasons of The Bad Batch exclusively on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Watch on Disney+